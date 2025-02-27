Mitchell Starc Explains Why He Withdrew from ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Melbourne: Australia left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc on Thursday revealed the reason behind pulling out from the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which is taking place in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Starc was originally named in Australia's preliminary squad for the eight-team event but was a notable absentee when the two-time champions revealed their final group of 15 players earlier this month.

Australia said at the time that Starc had withdrawn from the tournament due to personal reasons and they supported the move.

The experienced quick has provided further clarity on why he isn't part of the Aussies' Champions Trophy campaign.

Starc elaborated on the topic when speaking on the Willow Talk podcast in Australia and the left-armer suggested that the main reason he decided not to play at the Champions Trophy was to ensure he would be available to feature in the ICC World Test Championship Final against South Africa in London in June.

"There are a few different reasons, some personal views. I had a bit of ankle pain through the Test series, so I just need to get that one right. Obviously, we have the Test final coming up and a West Indies tour after that. There is some IPL cricket as well. The main one at the top of my mind is the Test final. Get my body right, play some cricket in the next couple of months, and then ready to go for the Test final," Starc said as quoted by ICC.

Starc's absence at the Champions Trophy hasn't been felt just yet, with the likes of Spencer Johnson, Ben Dwarshuis, and Nathan Ellis performing well as the Aussies commenced their tournament with a stirring victory over arch-rival England.

A washout against South Africa has left Australia needing a win against Afghanistan in their final group match to reach the knockout stage of the event and allow Starc further time to rest ahead of a hectic upcoming schedule.

Starc played a major role in helping Australia to their first World Test Championship title against India at The Oval in 2023 and has formed a formidable partnership with fellow quicks Pat Cummins and Josh Hazelwood in helping them qualify for this year's decider at Lord's.

"I remember (when the World Test Championship was introduced) thinking it doesn't mean much. But we got close to it and missed out, and watching it on TV we wanted to be part of it. Now we find ourselves sitting with a chance to win it for the second time on the trot," the fast bowler said. (ANI)