India Clinches Semi-Final Spot, Defeats NZ in Champions Trophy 2025

Dubai: India registered a crucial 44-run victory over New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, securing a spot in the semi-finals. In a thrilling encounter at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, India showcased a well-rounded performance, with Shreyas Iyer's resilient 79 and Varun Chakravarthy’s brilliant five-wicket haul leading the charge.

India Sets a Challenging Target

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, India posted a competitive total of 249/9 in 50 overs. The innings was anchored by Shreyas Iyer (78 off 98 balls), who played a patient yet impactful knock under pressure. Middle-order contributions from Hardik Pandya (45 off 45 balls) and Axar Patel (42 off 61 balls) added crucial runs to India's tally.

New Zealand’s bowling attack, led by Matt Henry (5/45), kept India under pressure with regular breakthroughs. However, India’s lower-order resilience ensured a fighting total.

New Zealand Falters Under Pressure

Chasing 250, New Zealand struggled to build partnerships against a disciplined Indian bowling attack. Skipper Kane Williamson (81 off 120 balls) fought valiantly, but the lack of support from other batters proved costly.

India’s spin duo, Varun Chakravarthy (5/42 in 10 overs) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/38), dismantled the Kiwi batting lineup, restricting them to 205 all out in 45.3 overs. The early breakthroughs and tight middle-overs bowling ensured that New Zealand fell short by 44 runs.

India Marches into the Semi-Finals

With this victory, India has finished at the top of Group A and will face Australia in the semi-finals. The team’s all-round performance and strategic depth have been a highlight of the tournament so far.

Speaking after the match, Indian captain Rohit Sharma praised the team's effort:

"We knew this was a must-win game, and the boys stepped up. Shreyas played a crucial knock, and the bowlers executed the plans perfectly. Looking forward to the semi-finals."

Match Summary:

India: 249/9 (50 overs) – Shreyas Iyer 78, Hardik Pandya 45, Axar Patel 42 | Matt Henry 5/45

New Zealand: 205 all out (45.3 overs) – Kane Williamson 81 | Varun Chakravarthy 5/42, Kuldeep Yadav 2/38

Result: India won by 44 runs

India now sets its sights on the semi-finals against Australia, aiming to continue its dominant run in the tournament.