Champions Trophy 2025: New Zealand Opt to Bat First Against South Africa in Semi-Final

Lahore: New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to bat first in the second semi-final of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy against South Africa on Wednesday.

While South Africa finished atop Group A, and New Zealand were the second-ranked side in Group B.

Captain of New Zealand, Mitchell Santner said after winning the toss, "We are gonna have a bat first, looks like a good wicket, looks a bit dry. Privileged to captain my country and for us it's to play good cricket. We got the same team. Last game was foreign conditions, we have played a few games here in the tri-series. Will try to play good cricket and put pressure on them."

South African captain, Temba Bavuma said, "We are not too concerned but the preference would have been to bat, our bowlers need to bowl well and then our batters need to do the job. Just one change, myself, I'm feeling much better. We have had learnings from semi-finals and finals. We need to win the key moments. We are doing a lot of work, lots of confidence, it's another game for us irrespective of it being the semi-final."

South Africa (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

New Zealand (Playing XI): Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke. (ANI)