ICC chairman Jay Shah meets J&K players after historic Ranji Trophy triumph

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) ICC chairman Jay Shah met members of Jammu & Kashmir's team after their historic Ranji Trophy win, in which they beat the eight-time champions Karnataka at the Hubli Cricket Ground on February 28 to win their maiden title.

Read More

After the win, the players wished to meet Shah and acknowledge the role his leadership played in strengthening cricket in the region during his tenure as BCCI Secretary.

ICC chairman fulfilled their wish and shared words of encouragement with the players as they celebrated their historic success.

"The historic triumph of Jammu & Kashmir in the Ranji Trophy will remain a proud milestone for cricket in the region," The BCCI wrote on X, sharing photos of the meet.

"After their memorable victory, the players expressed a heartfelt desire to meet Hon. ICC Chair @JayShah and share this special moment with him, acknowledging the role his leadership played in strengthening cricket in Jammu & Kashmir during his tenure as BCCI Secretary," the board added.

The BCCI also congratulated the entire Jammu and Kashmir squad and the cricket fraternity for scripting what it described as a remarkable chapter in Indian domestic cricket while thanking Shah for meeting the winning team.

"We sincerely thank Mr Shah for taking the time to meet the team and for sharing his words of encouragement with the players as they celebrate this historic achievement."

"Congratulations to the entire J&K team and the cricket fraternity for scripting a remarkable chapter in Indian domestic cricket."

J&K scripted history at the Hubli Cricket Ground by clinching the Ranji Trophy 2025–26 title based on a massive first-innings lead against eight-time champions Karnataka. After piling up a formidable 584 in their first innings, Jammu & Kashmir bowled Karnataka out for 293 to take a decisive 291-run lead.

J&K further underlined their dominance by declaring their second innings at 342/4, powered by a marathon unbeaten 160 from opener Qamran Iqbal and an unbroken century stand with Sahil Lotra, before the match ended in a draw and the title was awarded on first-innings lead.

--IANS

sds/