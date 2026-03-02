ICC chair Jay Shah, BCCI secy Saikia, celebrate 'joyous moments at Eden' during IND vs WI Super 8 clash

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) Joy and celebration filled the air at Eden Gardens as International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah, along with BCCI president Mithun Manhas, secretary Devajit Saikia, vice-president Rajeev Shukla and others, was seen soaking in the vibrant atmosphere during India's nervy win over the West Indies in the T20 World Cup Super 8 contest.

BCCI secretary Saikia shared glimpses from the stadium of what were described as "joyous moments at Edens".

In the pictures shared by Saikia, alongside the ICC chair, who was seated in the BCCI corporate box beside Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Sourav Ganguly, who also handed out autographs to the fans at Eden Gardens during the match.

India secured their spot in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals with their win over the West Indies in the final Super 8 fixture. The defending champions knocked out two-time winners to set up a mouth-watering knockouts clash against England, in a repeat of the 2024 semifinal.

The two teams will square off in the second semi-final on March 5 in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Both the West Indies and India required a win in Sunday’s fixture to progress through. The defending champions came up with a solid performance to cruise to a five-wicket win in Kolkata on Sunday.

On a batter-friendly track at the Eden Gardens, West Indies batting depth was put to the test as they survived a mid-innings wobble to post 195/4.

Samson led the chase with an unbeaten 97, as India brought up 199/5 in 19.2 overs. It was the highest score by an Indian in a run-chase at the T20 World Cup.

