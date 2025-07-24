'I had seen Anil Kumble...': Ex-cricketers hail Pant's 'act of courage' in Manchester

Manchester, July 24 (IANS) In a surprising move, India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who sustained an injury to his right foot on Day 1 of the Manchester Test, came out to bat on Day 2 with a fractured right toe amid a rousing reception at Old Trafford on Thursday.

After Shardul Thakur was dismissed by Ben Stokes for 41, Pant was seen walking down the stairs slowly amid the loudest of roars, applause and a standing ovation from the Manchester crowd and was limping his way to the middle.

Pant looked in obvious discomfort as he hobbled to complete his singles. A few minutes after he made the long walk out there, Pant had to make the long walk back as well, as rain forced an early lunch at Old Trafford.

Former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Deep Dasgupta hailed Pant's courageous move, which resembles the moment when former India coach and legendary spinner Anil Kumble walked out to bowl with a broken jaw against the West Indies in 2002.

Kumble was hit by Merv Dillon and spat out blood, but batted on for another 20 minutes. Later, with his face bandaged, Kumble sent down 14 consecutive overs and dismissed Brian Lara while bowling with a broken jaw.

"I had seen Anil Kumble come out to bowl with a broken jaw in Antigua and didn't think I would see anything like that again. But this Rishabh Pant act of courage is right up there. Just Rishabh being Rishabh," Dasgupta posted on X.

Former India allrounder Irfan Pathan lauded Pant's decision to bat and called him a fighter. "Rishabh Pant, you fighter," he shared on X.

Ex-India allrounder Yusuf Pathan added, "When you represent your country at any level, that’s the kind of courage and fighting spirit you show. Hats off to Rishabh Pant for walking out to bat despite the injury."

"Here comes Rishabh Pant... A classy reception from the Emirates Old Trafford crowd," England Cricket posted on X.

However, BCCI said that Pant will not be performing wicket-keeping duties for the remainder of the match and Dhruv Jurel will assume the role of wicketkeeper.

Earlier on Thursday, IANS had reported that Pant wished to come out to bat for India in the ongoing match, despite the pain and taking a lot of injections on his injured right foot.

Pant’s injury happened in the 68th over of India’s innings on day one’s play, when he attempted a premeditated reverse sweep off seam bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes, but the ball hit his right boot after taking an inside edge.

With the swelling on top of the foot taking the shape of a table tennis ball and some blood coming out as well, Pant was unable to put any weight on his injured foot. Eventually, an ambulance buggy resembling a golf cart took a grimacing Pant off the field, as he retired hurt on 37 off 48 balls, after having a partnership worth 72 runs with B. Sai Sudharsan.

Scans later revealed that Pant has sustained a fracture on the fifth metatarsal of his right foot, with the recovery period being a minimum of six weeks. But Pant defied all odds and put his body on the line for the country.

--IANS

bc/ab