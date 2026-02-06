Hyderabad Superstar Seone Mendez remains unbeaten at the WPBL season two

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) One of the first picks for the Hyderabad Superstars, Seone Mendez has completed her unbeaten streak during the league stage of the World Pickleball League.

Beating Katerina Stewart of the Bengaluru Jawans, Seone stamped her authority in the womens singles category for the season.

“The WPBL league has been an incredible experience so far. Staying undefeated through the league stage has been really rewarding and a testament to the preparation and consistency I’ve been focused on bringing each match. I’ve put a lot of emphasis on staying sharp physically and mentally, treating every match with the same level of intensity regardless of the opponent. Most importantly, being part of the Hyderabad Superstars has made the journey even more special the energy, support, and professionalism around the group has been amazing.” said Seone Mendez, Hyderabad Superstars.

Seone Mendez was touted as one of the players to watch out for at the start of the league and she has proven to be the only player to beat through her 6 league games. Her formidable ground strokes and incredible court coverage have resulted in her dominating that event. Throughout her games, she never looked under the pump at any point and held a steady lead from the first minute of the game. Her strong tennis foundation has been key for Seone’s smooth transition into pickleball where she has steadily climbed up international ranks over the last six to eight months. Touted to be one of the top ranked players in the world by the end of this year, Seone has been instrumental for Hyderabad Superstars’ rise to the top 4 on the leaderboard of the World Pickleball League.

Hyderabad Superstars are currently in the 4th position on the leader board with just two games remaining in the league stages.

Starting strong, the Superstars won their first two games on the trot and have been on the losing side of some extremely close matches giving them a fair chance for a spot in the finals. The squad for Hyderabad Superstars boasts of international stars like Marcello Jardim, Talia Saunders, Kaitlynn Hart, Pep Canyadell, Lauren Mercado, Louis Laville and Indian Superstar, Mayur Patil along with Seone Mendez.

