'Hosting 2030 CWG and bidding for 2036 Olympics reflects India’s sporting ambition: PT Usha

Addressing the National Convention of the Sports Journalists Federation of India (SJFI) in the national capital on Sunday, the IOA President said that India has reached an important stage in its sporting journey with improved infrastructure, scientific training, and stronger institutional support for athletes.

“As you are all aware, we will be hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games, and our vision of bringing the 2036 Summer Olympics to our country reflects the confidence of a nation that believes in its sporting future,” Usha said.

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She added that hosting such global events would play a key role in accelerating sports development across the country. “Hosting such events would not only showcase India to the world but also accelerate the development of sporting infrastructure and inspire generations of athletes,” she said.

Usha also emphasised that India’s progress in sport has been driven by stronger support systems and the growing recognition of athletes’ needs. “Today, India stands at a very important moment in its sporting journey. Over the past decade, we have witnessed a transformation in the way sports are supported and celebrated in our country. Athletes now benefit from better infrastructure, scientific training, and stronger institutional support,” she said.

Highlighting the role of government initiatives in expanding the sporting base, Usha said programmes like Khelo India have helped identify and nurture young talent across the country.

“The vision of the Government of India and the encouragement of our Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji have played an important role in building a stronger sporting ecosystem. Initiatives like Khelo India have brought sports into schools and universities, allowing young talent from across the country to emerge,” she said.

Focusing on the need for cooperation among stakeholders, the IOA chief said the future of Indian sport depends on collective effort. “This journey requires collective effort. Government, sports federations, administrators, athletes, the corporate sector, and importantly the media must all work together,” she added.

Usha added that India’s growing presence across multiple disciplines has strengthened the belief that the country can emerge as a major force in global sport in the coming years. “With the right system and continued collaboration, I am confident that our country will emerge as a major force in global sport,” she said.

"I once again thank the Sports Journalist Federation of India (SJFI) and the Delhi Sports Journalist Association (DSJA) for organizing the important conclave and for giving me the opportunity to share my thoughts. Let us continue working together to shape a stronger and brighter future for Indians," She concluded.

--IANS

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