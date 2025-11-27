Hosting 2030 Commonwealth Games is a proud achievement for India, says DM Bhagalpur

Bhagalpur, Nov 27 (IANS) After Ahmedabad, India was awarded the hosting rights for the 2030 Commonwealth Games Nawal Kishore Chaudhary, District Magistrate, Bhagalpur, termed it as a historic event for the country.

The decision confirms that the world’s most populous nation will host the landmark edition of the Games after delegates from 74 Commonwealth member nations and territories approved India’s bid at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow.

“Hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games is a proud achievement for India. With the kind of sports infrastructure being developed in Ahmedabad, the country is ready to make a global impact. Bihar, too, is witnessing a sporting revival, and our athletes will benefit tremendously from this momentum," Nawal Kishore Chaudhary, District Magistrate, Bhagalpur told IANS.

India put forward a strong vision for the 2030 Games, with Ahmedabad, Gujarat, as the main host city. This plan builds on the groundwork laid by Glasgow 2026 and allows India to celebrate its centenary in a memorable way.

Nearly 20 years after the last time, India will once again host this major international event. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, world-class sports infrastructure has been developed in Ahmedabad. This is expected to boost India’s sporting reputation, tourism, employment, and the economy, while transforming Ahmedabad into a global hub for athletes.

In recent times, Bihar has also hosted the Khelo India Games, contributing to a strengthened sporting environment in the state. A sports academy and sports university have also been established in Bihar.

Jai Narayan Kumar, District Sports Officer, Bhagalpur emphasised that Bihar’s Sports Minister Shreyasi Singh, herself a Commonwealth Games gold medallist, will play a significant role in shaping and supporting athletes for the 2030 Games.

“India showcased incredible performance with 101 medals in the 2010 Commonwealth Games. This time, I believe the results will be even more extraordinary. Bihar’s recent experience in hosting the Khelo India Games has created a strong sporting culture. Being a Commonwealth Games gold medallist herself, Shreyasi Singh understands the journey of an athlete. Her leadership will be crucial in identifying, nurturing, and preparing Bihar’s athletes for the 2030 Games.”

--IANS

hs/