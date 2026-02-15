HM Shah hails Team India for thrashing Pakistan in T20 World Cup

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed Team India after it thrashed Pakistan by 61 runs in the 27th match of the T20 World Cup 2026, in Colombo.

Read More

Taking to the social media platform X, Home Minister Amit Shah wrote, “Well played #TeamIndia. Formats, places, and dates may change, but the result of #IndvsPak remains consistent. Congratulations to the entire team.”

Union Minister of State Rao Inderjit Singh said that the Indian cricket team delivered a stellar performance against Pakistan, securing a historic victory.

“Heartfelt congratulations to all players of Team India for this outstanding win. Your passion, discipline, and teamwork have once again brought pride to the nation. This victory is a moment of pride for every Indian,” he posted on X.

Reacting to the development, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Heartfelt congratulations to the countrymen on the great victory on Maha Shivratri! Congratulations to all members of the Indian cricket team! Jai Hind!”

Rajya Sabha MP from Uttarakhand and BJP leader Mahendra Bhatt said, "Amazing, splendid... historic Heartiest congratulations to the fellow citizens, and especially to Team India, on the glorious victory of our Indian team's ace players over Pakistan in the thrilling match of #T20WorldCup2026.”

Following India's victory over Pakistan, Rajya Sabha MP and National Vice President (BJP, Mahila Morcha) Darshana Singh wrote on X, "Unprecedented Victory, Invincible India! India's historic and splendid victory over Pakistan in the T-20 World Cup has once again proven that when the tricolour resides in the heart, every challenge becomes insignificant.”

“This victory is a powerful symbol of Team India's indomitable courage, discipline, hard work, and unbreakable team spirit. The players' passion on the field reflects the confidence and unity of the entire nation. Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all players of Team India and to all fellow countrymen for this proud achievement,” she said.

--IANS

amt/dkp/uk