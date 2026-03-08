HM Amit Shah hails Team India's T20 WC victory, says triumph has brought pride to nation

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday congratulated the Indian cricket team for winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, praising the players for their outstanding performance and determination throughout the tournament.

In a post on X, HM Shah described the victory as a proud moment for the nation and applauded the team for displaying remarkable grit and character on the global stage.

"What a victory…!! Hats-off to World Champion #TeamIndia. Your exceptional performance throughout the tournament and the vigorous display of mettle has brought glory and pride for the nation. Congratulations to the entire team for making every Indian proud," HM Shah wrote.

The Union Home Minister was also present at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad during the final.

His post on X added to the chorus of congratulatory wishes pouring in from leaders across the country following India's emphatic triumph on the world stage.

Team India openers Sanju Samson (89), Abhishek Sharma (52) and No. 3 Ishan Kishan (54) set up the platform for a huge total.

Sanju Samson carried his rich form from the previous games and went on to hit his third consecutive half-century.

Sanju Samson's blistering 89 off 46 balls, laced with five fours and eight sixes, led India’s charge to posting a massive 255/5 - the second highest total of the tournament and the most posted by a team in the World Cup -- before their bowlers dismantled New Zealand inside the powerplay to seal a comprehensive victory, as the visitors were bowled out for 159 in 19 overs.

Samson, in the form of his life, having struck 97 not out and 89 in his two previous innings, shared an opening stand of 98 with Abhishek Sharma, who saved his best for the title clash by hitting 52 off 21 balls, while Ishan Kishan hit 54 off 25 balls to extend the carnage.

James Neesham briefly checked India's momentum with three wickets in a single over before Shivam Dube plundered an unbeaten 26 off eight balls to take India past 250.

Local lads Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel then wrecked New Zealand's top order, reducing the challengers to 52/3 and extinguishing any realistic hope of a record chase, as India lived up to their pre-tournament hype and made history.

--IANS

pgh/uk