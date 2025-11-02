High profile T20 cricket tournament being played in J&K’s Srinagar city runs into rough weather

Srinagar, Nov 2 (IANS) The Indian Heaven Premier League (IHPL), a T20 cricket tournament being played in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar city, featuring local, national & international players, has run into rough weather with some players being stranded at a local hotel and organisers reportedly fleeing the Valley.

The high-profile cricket event, organised by private sponsors, has run into rough weather after several players reportedly boycotted matches over unpaid dues, leaving the event in disarray.

Reports today stated that the players, who were scheduled to play, claimed they were instructed “not to come to the stadium” due to “technical issues” that had led to the cancellation of the matches.

Earlier, a valley-based cricketer announced that he would not participate in the ongoing league, citing irregularities, lack of clarity on contract and payments.

Meanwhile, matches scheduled for Saturday and today at Bakshi Stadium were also cancelled after players declined to take to the field.

Officials of the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council, a government body, stated that the Council has no involvement in the league, as it is a privately run event.

Sports council officials stated that they had only provided the ground, for which charges were applied in accordance with the Council’s norms.

One player, whose match was scheduled for today, said he was told not to report to the ground due to “technical issues.” “My match was scheduled for today, and when I called my manager to ask about it, he told me not to come to the stadium as there were some technical problems."

Many international players have already left Srinagar, while many cricketers, primarily from Jammu and Kashmir, remain lodged at a local Hotel.

People connected to catering, bus drivers, and others claim they, too, had not been paid.

They said they are also in confusion and fear they won’t get their money.

The league was promoted and amplified by a well-known Jammu and Kashmir cricketer. The IHPL is not recognised by the BCCI or the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA).

--IANS

sq/vi