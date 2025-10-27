He's in best space to have a crack at Australia: Khawaja backs Renshaw as opener in Ashes

Brisbane: Australia opener Usman Khawaja has backed Matthew Renshaw to be his opening partner in The Ashes, saying he is in the best form right now to have a go and score runs.

Renshaw began his summer with a century during Queensland’s Sheffield Shield opening match against Tasmania in Brisbane and remains a candidate to open the batting alongside Khawaja during the Ashes series, starting from November 21 in Perth.

Renshaw, who played 14 Tests for Australia and scored 645 runs at an average of 29.31, including a career-best 184 against Pakistan during the 2017 New Year’s Test at the SCG, last played a Test in February 2023 but has not opened the batting since 2018.

"I think our best lineup has Marnus three, (Steve) Smith four and (Travis) Head five. I know if Renshaw is picked that he is in the best space right now to have a crack at Australia again and be ready to score runs," Khawaja told reporters in Brisbane on Monday ahead of the Sheffield Shield clash with NSW that starts on Tuesday at the Gabba.

"Obviously, I am a little bit biased because he is my opening partner and a friend of mine, but he's been there and done it. He has scored 184 for Australia. He has been in and out of the Australian team, and it allows you to grow, as I know from experience. It allows you to learn from experiences when you get the opportunity again. Whenever Rennie gets his chance ... I know he will be ready.

"He hasn't done himself any harm with the way he has played in the last three matches in the one-dayers. He has taken the pressure on really well and looked the part, which he always does whenever he goes to the next level. You feel like he is one guy that really belongs at the next level."

The veteran opener also stated that Marnus Labuschagne should be recalled at No.3 for Australia, where he has been prolific at Test level and also at the start of this summer’s domestic season.

"I love having Marnus as part of the team. He brings a lot of energy. Our best side has Marnus in it. He brings a lot of energy, so hopefully he will be back. He is hitting less balls (in training) than he ever has. He is not hitting balls before the game in the morning. He was usually in there for an hour but he is giving his brain a bit more of a rest.

"He always works hard but now he is choosing when he works hard. He is growing and understanding he doesn't need to hit four million balls to be ready. It's just finding a balance," Khawaja said.

--IANS