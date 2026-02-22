'He's found himself behind in terms of strike rates': Faf du Plessis on Babar's form in T20 WC

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) Former South Africa player Faf du Plessis has backed Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson's decision not to send Babar Azam to bat in the top order in the ongoing T20 World Cup, saying that right-hander's strike rate is not in line with the needs of the modern powerplay game.

Babar is struggling badly in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. In four matches, the former Pakistan captain has managed only 66 runs at an average of 22 and a strike rate of just 115.78. The former skipper, who used to open the innings for the team, has now been pushed down the order to No. 4 or 5.

"Look, I think first of all, all great players evolve their careers at different points in their careers. So someone like Babar, we have known him as one of the world's best players for a very, very long time. I think the game of T20 cricket has moved so fast forward and towards strike rates that he's found himself a little bit behind in terms of strike rates," Du Plessis said, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

"Looking at him in the last couple of years and certainly in the power play, the game has moved too fast, too forward, to be at a 120 strike rate. Now you need to be 160-190-200 plus for you to maximise that first six overs," he added.

Du Plessis, however, feels that Babar deserves his place in the team, and he can deliver on spinning pitches in the middle, as he can minimise dot balls. He can rotate the strike. But on flat wickets where teams chase 200-plus totals, Pakistan needs more firepower at the top.

"So I think if you're someone like Mike Hesson, what he's trying to do is he's trying to find the best way to introduce him into the game and on spinning pitches in the middle, that's where someone like him is worth his gold. He can minimise the dot balls, and he can rotate strike. So he's found a role for him and especially on slow pitches," Du Plessis said.

"When you come to flat wickets, those kinds of roles these days are not as important anymore. But on tricky surfaces, there is a role for someone to play in the 120-130 strike rate. So I can imagine he almost looked at how I can maximise the best out of Babar Azam," he noted.

Babar will be in action on Tuesday when Pakistan will face England at the Pallekele International Stadium in a crucial match after their first encounter in the Super 8s against New Zealand got washed out.

