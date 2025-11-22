Henry, Chapman star as New Zealand seal 3-0 clean sweep

Hamilton: New Zealand’s four-pronged pace attack dismantled West Indies’ fragile batting yet again, completing a 3-0 clean sweep in Hamilton and stretching their dominant home streak to 11 straight bilateral ODI series victories.

Only South Africa (17) have achieved more consecutive bilateral series wins than New Zealand's 11 at home in men's ODIs.

Without the injured Daryl Mitchell, the No.1-ranked ODI batter, New Zealand were made to fight in their chase. They slipped to 70 for 4 after losing their top three inside 11 overs and Tom Latham cheaply. But Mark Chapman and Michael Bracewell steadied the innings, countering the threat posed by Matthew Forde and Jayden Seales with the new ball. Chapman struck 64 off 63 balls, while Bracewell provided firm support in a 75-run partnership off just 48 deliveries for the fifth wicket. Their stand kept left-arm fingerspinner Khary Pierre - playing in place of the injured Romario Shepherd - out of the attack entirely, turning him into a specialist fielder.

Although Chapman and captain Mitchell Santner fell close to the finish line, Bracewell and Zak Foulkes closed out the chase with almost 20 overs to spare.

Earlier, West Indies left nearly 14 overs unused after opting to bat. Matt Henry led New Zealand’s attack with 4 for 43, while Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy and Foulkes - replacing the injured Nathan Smith - shared four wickets. Without Shepherd, West Indies lacked depth.

Henry triggered the collapse in the powerplay by removing Ackeem Auguste and Keacy Carty in the fifth over. Auguste fell for 17 off 19 balls, while Carty chopped on for a duck. Jamieson then dismissed opener John Campbell for 26 off 24 balls, with only Campbell and Roston Chase managing scores above 25.

Shai Hope’s promising start ended on 16 when Foulkes had him caught down the leg side, leaving West Indies at 77 for 4. New Zealand’s quicks continued to pound the pitch with cross-seam and scrambled-seam deliveries. Rutherford, Chase and Shamar Springer were all bounced out. Chase suffered a blow to the hand and required treatment before Henry removed him for good, having him top-edge to extra-cover. Pierre and Seales offered brief resistance with an 18-run last-wicket stand before Henry wrapped up the innings.

Santner also contributed with the ball, removing Justin Greaves and Forde in his first over.

West Indies fought back through Seales and Forde early in the chase, but Chapman and Bracewell ensured New Zealand’s comfortable victory.

Brief Scores: West Indies 161 in 36.2 overs (Roston Chase 38; Matt Henry 4-43) lost to New Zealand 162/6 in 30.3 overs (Mark Chapman 64; Michael Bracewell 40 not out; Jayden Seales 2-35) by four wickets.

--IANS