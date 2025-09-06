Haryana and West Bengal dominate on day three of Subroto Cup Sub-Junior Boys

Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) The third day of the 64th Subroto Cup International Football Tournament, Sub Junior Boys (U-15) delivered plenty of action, from high-scoring thrillers to close contests. Haryana and West Bengal stole the show with big-margin victories, while Gujarat also impressed with a solid win to end the day’s proceedings.

The day opened with a close contest as Minerva Public School (CISCE) held Shri Leelanand Secondary School (Jharkhand) to a 2-2 draw. Mamesh (30’) and Bickson (33’) scored for CISCE, while Sandeep (22’) and Asish (35’) netted for Jharkhand.

Indira Modern High School (Haryana) produced a dominant performance against Tashi Namgyal Academy (IPSC), sealing a comprehensive 8-0 victory. Sukhvinder starred with four goals (2’, 17’, 20’, 43’), while Rohit (11’), Aran (22’, 24’) and Aditya (50+2’) added to the tally in a one-sided encounter.

Government Model Senior Secondary School (Chandigarh) played out a 1-1 draw with Mothers Pride Public School (Himachal Pradesh). Krishna (9’) gave Chandigarh the lead, but Gurkaran (50’) equalised late in the game to share the spoils.

The afternoon clash saw Manikpara Vivekananda Vidyapith (West Bengal) overpower SFS Higher Secondary School (Nagaland) with a dominant 8-1 victory. Koushik (2’, 25’), Murmu (27’, 29’), Soumen (9’), Fagun (11’), Abhijit (42’), and Nehal (50+1’) were on target for West Bengal, while Ngnamillen (46’) scored the lone goal for Nagaland.

In the last match of the day, Anand Niketan School (Gujarat) earned a confident 2-0 win over Jayshree Periwal International School (ISSO). Megh opened the scoring in the 23rd minute before Shubham sealed the result with a stoppage-time strike (50+1’).

Day 3 once again highlighted the spirit of the Subroto Cup, young players stepping up with skill, teamwork, and determination. As the Sub Junior Boys (U-15) competition moves forward, fans can expect even more exciting matches and fresh talent making their mark on the tournament

