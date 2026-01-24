Gujarat Titans conclude Morbi leg of third edition of Junior Titans

Morbi, Jan 24 (IANS) Gujarat Titans completed the Morbi leg of the third edition of Junior Titans on Saturday, continuing the franchise’s community-driven initiative focused on promoting outdoor sport, physical activity, and active lifestyles among children from an early age

Held at Om Shanti English Medium School, the one-day programme brought together over 1000 children under the age of 14 from 24 private and government schools across Morbi and the surrounding areas. The event featured a series of fun and inclusive activities designed to help children experience the joy of outdoor play.

Junior Titans has engaged over 10,000 children across Gujarat through its first two editions. Embodying the spirit of ‘Let’s Sport Out!’, the initiative focuses on participation and inclusion, while strengthening Gujarat Titans’ connection with communities beyond Ahmedabad.

Speaking after the event, Colonel Arvinder Singh, Chief Operating Officer of Gujarat Titans, said, “Junior Titans is focused on encouraging children to embrace outdoor play and physical activity through a positive and inclusive experience with sport. The participation we witnessed in Morbi highlights the growing enthusiasm for such programmes and reinforces our intent to take Junior Titans to more cities, strengthening our connection with communities.”

The third edition of Junior Titans will now move to Amreli (January 31), followed by Anand (February 7), before concluding in Ahmedabad on February 14.

Gujarat Titans began the third edition of Junior Titans, their grassroots initiative aimed at encouraging children under the age of 14 to engage in outdoor sports and physical activity, with the opening leg held in Surendranagar on January 17.

Hosted at the Cambridge School of Excellence, the one-day community sports event witnessed participation from over 900 children representing 20+ schools, including both private and government institutions. The activation featured a range of fun and inclusive games and activities designed to promote active lifestyles and the joy of outdoor play.

Over the first two editions, Junior Titans has engaged over 10,000 children across multiple cities in Gujarat, thereby strengthening its connections with schools, families, and local communities. The initiative focuses on participation over competition, using sport as a medium to encourage teamwork, confidence, and healthy habits among young children.

