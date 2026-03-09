Gujarat: Suryakumar Yadav visits Adalaj Stepwell with T20 World Cup trophy​

Gandhinagar, March 9 (IANS) A day after India sealed a record-breaking T20 World Cup victory in Ahmedabad, captain Suryakumar Yadav visited the historic Adalaj Stepwell with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup trophy, drawing large crowds of cricket fans to the centuries-old monument on Monday.​

Read More

People gathered around the stepwell complex and along nearby roads to catch a glimpse of the Indian captain holding the trophy following the national team’s triumph a day earlier.​

Some climbed terraces overlooking the monument while chanting “India, India” as Yadav arrived at the site.​

Police personnel were deployed around the heritage monument to manage the crowd and ensure security during the visit.​

India secured the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title on Sunday with a comprehensive 96-run victory over the New Zealand national cricket team in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium.​

The match was played before a packed crowd at the world’s largest cricket stadium. Batting first, India posted 255 for five in their allotted 20 overs.​

Sanju Samson scored 89 off 46 balls, while Abhishek Sharma contributed 52 from 21 deliveries and Ishan Kishan added 54 from 25 balls to lift the total to the highest score recorded in a men’s T20 World Cup final.​

New Zealand, led by captain Mitchell Santner, were bowled out for 159 in 19 overs while chasing the target.​

Pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah took four wickets for 15 runs, while Axar Patel claimed three wickets as India completed a dominant victory.​

Speaking after the final, Yadav said the significance of the moment would take time to sink in.​

“It will take some time to understand this moment. It has been a long journey, and I am very happy. After 2024, the BCCI and its secretary, Jay Shah, showed their faith in me. Winning the trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is a special feeling,” he said.​

Following the victory, Yadav, head coach Gautam Gambhir and International Cricket Council chairman Jay Shah visited a Hanuman temple in Ahmedabad with the trophy to offer prayers.​

The stepwell, known for its intricate carvings and Indo-Islamic design, is among Gujarat’s prominent tourist attractions.​

--IANS

mys/dan