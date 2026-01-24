Government will decide Pakistan's participation in T20 World Cup, Mohsin Naqvi

Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) With the ICC deciding to replace Bangladesh with Scotland for their refusal to play their matches in India, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has approached the government regarding the participation of their team in the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup in solidarity with Bangladesh.

Pakistan's participation in next month's Twenty20 World Cup now hinges on the government's clearance, said PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, in response to Bangladesh's ouster after the International Cricket Council rejected their request to relocate their matches from India over security fears, Telecom Asia Sport (www.telecomasia.net) has reported.

"Whether we play in the T20 World Cup or not, the decision will be taken by the government," Naqvi, who is also the country's Interior Minister and thus the second-in-command in the Pakistan government, said in Lahore on Saturday.

"Our PM (Shahbaz Sharif) is out of the country. When he comes back, we will take advice from him. The decision by the government will be final and binding, and if they say no, then they (ICC) may invite any other team."

Naqvi said PCB has alternate plans. "We have alternate plans A, B, and C, which we can use when the time comes. We have done this before during the Champions Trophy, so nothing new for us, and we know how to deal with such matters."

Despite the ICC Board meeting outvoting Bangladesh's demand on Wednesday, Bangladesh's interim government refused to change its stance, which they took after the Board of Control for Cricket in India expelled Mustafizur Rahman from the Indian Premier League Franchise Kolkata Knight Riders over the geo-political situation.

The ICC's Dispute Resolution Committee also rejected the Bangladesh Cricket Board's plea and replaced Bangladesh with the next-ranked team, Scotland.

The report said, Naqvi blasted the ICC over injustice to Bangladesh, "Bangladesh is a big stakeholder, and they have been unfairly treated in this case. This I maintained in Wednesday's meeting as well, and their stance has many factors which I will tell when the situation arises.

According to the report, Naqvi criticised the ICC for favouring one country -- India. "One country is dictating and when the ICC changed venues for Pakistan and India in a favour then why it was not done for Bangladesh," Naqvi questioned, " Naqvi said.

