New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) Manchester City and Paris Saint Germain have agreed on the framework of a deal for the signing of outcast Gianluigi Donnarumma ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.

As per a report by Sky Sports, City have sanctioned a move for the Italian goalie, and will allow goalkeeper Ederson to depart, with rumblings of a potential move to Fenerbahce but only if Donnarumma’s arrival pans out.

The 26-year-old had confirmed his departure from the Defending European champion after ‘someone’ decided he was no longer a part of the group.

"Unfortunately someone has decided that I can no longer be part of the group and contribute to the team's success. I am disappointed and disheartened,” read the post by Donnarumma.

Donnarumma played a major role in PSG’s historic treble campaign and his heroics in the UEFA Champions League saw the Parisians lift the coveted title for the first time in club history.

Ederson joined City in June 2017 in a 35 Million transfer from Portuguese side Benfica. He has enjoyed a glittering career in Manchester, winning the Premier League six times and helping the club win the Champions League for the first time in 2023. In totality, he has made 372 appearances for the club, keeping 168 clean sheets.

Known for his ability to play out from the back, Ederson also holds the record of most assists by a goalkeeper in PL history with seven to his name.

Ahead of the game against Brighton, which City lost 1-2, Guardiola admitted that the Brazilian's exit may be stretched due to a later transfer deadline in

“For the fact it will be clear, the mood, the vibe for the players and uncertainties for some, it could be better.” “But on Monday (deadline day), it will happen, or maybe the transfer window in Turkey or Saudi (Arabia) is a little longer,” said Guardiola.

The Saudi Pro League transfer window closes on September 10. In Turkey, the window shuts on September 11.

“I’m focused on the Manchester City players I have, to treat them like we treat them, I cannot ever, ever have a complaint about how the club takes care of them, never ever.”

--IANS

aaa/