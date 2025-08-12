Gagan Narang, Savita, join BAI and Hockey India in hailing passing of historic National Sports Bill

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) Top sportspersons, including Olympic medallist Gagan Narang, seasoned hockey player Savita Punia, and national sports federations, Badminton Association of India (BAI), and Hockey India, took to social media on Tuesday to applaud the historic passage of the National Sports Governance Bill in Parliament.

It is a landmark moment that marks a new era for the administration and future of sports in India as it sets the stage for transparency and good governance in the country's sports ecosystem. This landmark legislation stands as the country’s first unified and comprehensive legal framework for sports governance—an achievement that brings decades of calls for reform to fruition.

"A landmark day for Indian sport. With the #NationalSportsGovernanceBill & #AntiDoping Amendment Bill passed by Parliament, we move towards greater transparency, accountability & athlete-first governance. These reforms will shape a stronger, cleaner sporting ecosystem for India’s champions. @PMO @narendramodi Ji, @mansukhmandviya Ji,

@khadseraksha Ji," said Gagan Narang in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Seasoned hockey goalkeeper Savita Punia also hailed the passing of the bill. "This is more than a Bill — it’s a vision for the future of Indian sports #NationalSportsBill2025" said Punia.

The passage of the National Sports Bill is the culmination of a decade-long effort to establish a robust law, dating back to 2011. Despite various attempts and drafts, a bill of this vision and scale had never reached Parliament—let alone won approval—until now. It is a testament to the visionary leadership of Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the determined efforts of Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya that this vital reform has finally become a reality. Their commitment to Indian sport has paved the way for the most significant overhaul of sports governance our nation has ever witnessed.

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) and Hockey India were among the first few National Sports Federations (NSFs) to hail the passage of the bill.

"The National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, is a timely and progressive step toward aligning India’s sporting framework with global best practices. Its focus on transparency, athlete welfare, and accountable governance strengthens our domestic ecosystem and prepares us for the responsibilities and opportunities that come with hosting major international events in the future, including a potential Olympic Games bid," said BAI Media in a post on X.

"At BAI, we see this as a chance to work hand in hand with the Government, so that the Bill’s vision translates into tangible progress for athletes at every level and leads to glories in badminton," said BAI.

Hockey India President Dr. Dilip Tirkey called the Bill’s passage a watershed moment in Indian sports.

"This is a truly historic day. For the first time, India’s sporting world is anchored by a clear, athlete-centred, and transparent legal framework. This reform will inspire new confidence among athletes and all stakeholders, creating a governance model aligned with global standards. Under the leadership of our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the unwavering vision of the Sports Minister Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, Indian sport now stands ready to excel at the highest international stage," said Dr Tirkey.

The Cycling Federation of India also extended its heartfelt commendation to Minister of Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, for spearheading the historic National Sports Governance Bill 2025. This landmark legislation heralds a new era of transparency, accountability, and athlete-centric governance, aligning India’s sporting ecosystem with global best practices, it said.

"This visionary reform, described as the most significant since Independence, paves the way for sporting excellence and India’s aspirations to host the 2036 Olympics. We salute Dr. Mandaviya’s unwavering commitment to elevating Indian sports to global glory," the CFI said in a statement on Tuesday.

The National Sports Governance Bill paves the way for a new standard of transparency, accountability, and ethical management in sports. The legislation sets clear expectations for National Sports Federations and the Indian Olympic Association, ensuring mechanisms for fair elections, financial openness, and inclusive representation.

Significantly, it mandates athlete commissions, a strong voice for players in governing bodies, and at least thirty percent women’s representation to promote gender equality in sports administration. With robust structures to safeguard athlete welfare—particularly for women and minors—and strict anti-doping and safe sport regulations, the bill puts the needs and rights of athletes at the heart of Indian sports.

Also, the Bill’s alignment with the Olympic and Paralympic Charters shows India’s determination not just to compete—but to lead—on the global sports map, as the nation sets its sights on hosting the 2036 Olympic Games and achieving developed-nation status by 2047. By enshrining best law practices, the Bill eliminates ambiguity and offers a unified structure where transparent administration, gender equality, and swift conflict resolution are the norm, not the exception.

--IANS

bsk/