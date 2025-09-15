From boycott calls to another clash: Fans await India-Pakistan repeat showdown

Dubai, Sep 15 (IANS) Amid boycott calls, India and Pakistan met in a high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 group-stage clash on Sunday, with the hosts cruising to a commanding seven-wicket victory in Dubai.

As per the tournament format, the arch-rivals could lock horns at least twice more if both sides progress.

Placed in Group A, India lead the table with four points from two wins, while Pakistan sit second with two points from one victory and one loss. With two wins, India have already sealed a Super Four berth. Pakistan, meanwhile, must beat the UAE in their final group fixture to remain in contention.

If India overcome Oman in their next outing, they will advance as A1, while Pakistan will aim to secure the A2 slot with a win. That scenario would set up another blockbuster clash on September 21 in Dubai. Should both teams finish among the top two in the Super Four stage, a third meeting in the final on September 28 would be on the cards.

On Sunday, India dominated with both bat and ball. Bowling first, the Indian attack restricted Pakistan to a modest 127/9. Kuldeep Yadav was the star with three wickets, while Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah claimed two apiece. Hardik Pandya and Varun Chakaravarthy chipped in with one each to ensure Pakistan never found momentum.

In reply, India chased down the target with 25 balls to spare. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav anchored the innings with an unbeaten 47 off 37 deliveries, supported by Abhishek Sharma (31) and Tilak Varma (31).

However, post-match scenes drew attention as Indian players left the field without shaking hands with their Pakistani counterparts. In his presentation speech, Suryakumar dedicated the victory to the Indian Army, expressing solidarity with the victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack. He also stressed that the team’s stance was aligned with the Indian government and the BCCI.

Reacting strongly, PCB chairman and ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi lodged a protest, demanding the immediate removal of match referee Andy Pycroft. “The PCB has lodged a complaint with the ICC regarding violations by the Match Referee of the ICC Code of Conduct and the MCC Laws pertaining to the Spirit of Cricket. We have demanded his removal from the Asia Cup,” Naqvi posted on X.

With tensions running high, fans are now eagerly waiting for another India-Pakistan clash. “These matches are more than just cricket — they’re about pride, passion, and history,” said one supporter outside the stadium.

All eyes will now be on how both teams conduct themselves when they meet again in the next stage.

