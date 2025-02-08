Gujarat Titans Launch Season Two of 'Junior Titans' in Palanpur, Engages 950 Kids

Palanpur: Following the successful conclusion of the Junagadh, Bhavnagar, and Bharuch legs, Gujarat Titans brought the exciting second season of Junior Titans to Palanpur.

The initiative, themed 'Let's Sport Out,' is designed to spark a love for outdoor sports among children under 14 and was held at the School Of Science (SOS), Palanpur. The event saw an enthusiastic turnout, with over 950 children from 22 schools participating, including 12 government schools and two NGOs, as stated in a release from Gujarat Titans.

A unique initiative by Gujarat Titans, Junior Titans encourages children to participate in outdoor activities. The program seeks to establish a vibrant sports culture by nurturing a lifelong passion for outdoor sports from an early age.

With four cities successfully taking part in the ongoing second season, the initiative will now move to Ahmedabad for its final stop. The inaugural edition reached over 5,000 children from 117 schools, inspiring children to actively participate in various sports, including cricket, football, and athletics.

The COO of Gujarat Titans, Arvinder Singh, said that the franchise is helping the children realize the joy of playing outdoors.

"Our vision with the Junior Titans is simple - we have to help our children realize the joy of playing outdoors. This is not only vital for their personal growth, but also helps them realize their sporting potential. We're happy with the overwhelming response we've got so far across the four cities we've covered for the second season. As we approach our final city, Ahmedabad, we're hopeful of getting more young kids joining us in making this season a grand success," Arvinder Singh was quoted in a release from Gujarat Titans as saying.

The children engaged in several activities during the event in Palanpur that include Titan Says - an interesting warm-up activity, a LALIGA masterclass, a showcase of glorious moments of Gujarat Titans, and a fun quiz. They also took part in exciting challenges such as fitness exercises, facing the bowling machine, hitting the stumps, bowling and penalty kick. Overall, the children had enriching physical as well as interactive exercises to improve their sports acumen.

The Junior Titans takes place every Saturday across cities in Gujarat. The final event will take place in Ahmedabad on February 15. (ANI)