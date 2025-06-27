Club WC: Manchester City cruise past Juventus to top Group G

Orlando: Manchester City became the only team to finish the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group stage with a 100 per cent record following a comfortable 5-2 victory over Juventus FC.

City are now the leading scorers at the global showpiece with 13, one ahead of FC Bayern München, after putting on a clinical performance at Camping World Stadium in Orlando to top Group G, and set up a Round of 16 clash with the runners-up in Group H.

City dominated nearly all aspects of the game, securing just their second-ever win in eight meetings against the Italian club.

Pep Guardiola's side opened the scoring in the ninth minute when new signing Rayan Ait-Nouri won the ball outside the Juventus penalty area and set up Jeremy Doku, who cut inside and fired into the far post, reports Xinhua.

City's advantage lasted only two minutes, as goalkeeper Ederson passed directly to Teun Koopmeiners, who capitalised with a left-footed strike to level the score.

Rodri Hernandez, making his first start since suffering a cruciate knee ligament injury in September 2024, helped stabilise City's midfield. The Premier League champions retook the lead through a defensive blunder in the 26th minute. Matheus Nunes found space down the right and crossed low into the box, where Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu, under no pressure, accidentally side-footed the ball into his own net.

City continued to dominate the half, with Tijjani Reijnders energetic in midfield and Ait-Nouri forcing a strong save before a heavy storm swept across the pitch shortly before halftime.

Erling Haaland replaced Omar Marmoush at the break and extended City's lead in the 52nd minute. Despite mishitting his shot, Haaland finished off a well-worked buildup from Nunes and Reijnders.

Rodri was substituted in the 66th minute, and moments later Ederson redeemed his earlier error with a reflex save to deny Dusan Vlahovic.

Phil Foden made it 4-1 just three minutes after coming off the bench, tapping in after a powerful run by Haaland, who fed Savinho. The Brazilian rounded goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio before unselfishly laying the ball off to Foden.

Savinho then made it 5-1 in the 75th minute with a spectacular long-range strike after Juventus failed to clear a corner.

Vlahovic pulled a goal back for Juventus in the 84th minute, beating the offside trap and finishing cleanly.

Elsewhere, Al Ain FC ended their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 campaign on a high by battling back from a goal down to beat Wydad AC 2-1 in Washington, D.C.

