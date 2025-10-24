Football: Liverpool, Manchester United looking to build on wins in Premier League

London, Oct 24 (IANS) The weekend round of Premier League matches offers some teams a chance to build on recent improvements while danger lurks for others. Liverpool put the brakes on their recent crisis with a 5-1 win against Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday to halt a run of four defeats in all competitions, and coach Arne Slot now takes his team to play Brentford, hoping to build on that result.

Alexander Isak is out with a hip injury, but Ryan Gravenberch should be fit after limping off against Manchester United last weekend.

United's win at Anfield last Sunday could be a turning point for coach Ruben Amorim after a difficult start to the campaign, but his side now faces an interesting test at Old Trafford against Brighton and Hove Albion, reports Xinhua.

Brighton play a possession-based attacking game with veteran striker Danny Welbeck in excellent form, and it should be a good measure of where Amorim's side is at the moment.

Chelsea face Sunderland after their youngsters impressed against Ajax in the Champions League. The game puts young striker Marc Guiu in the spotlight after he was initially loaned to Sunderland at the start of the campaign, only to be recalled after Liam Delap was injured.

Delap is still sidelined, while Cole Palmer is also set for another month on the sidelines for Chelsea.

The round of matches kicks off with Leeds United hosting West Ham United. Two defeats and a draw have seen Leeds slip down the table, while West Ham is still waiting for a reaction after Nuno Espirito Santo's appointment, with Monday's defeat to Brentford leaving the team rooted in the bottom three.

Newcastle United coach Eddie Howe will want a repeat performance against Fulham after his side impressed against Benfica in midweek. Striker Nick Woltemade has adapted well to life at the club, while Anthony Gordon is back to his best form on the wing, and the pair have built a good understanding in attack.

Arsenal will expect to maintain their grip at the top of the table on Sunday in a game that will see Eberechi Eze face his former club when Crystal Palace visits the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal were impressive against Atletico Madrid in midweek and again showed how effective Mikel Arteta's men are from set pieces.

Aston Villa and Manchester City have each won their last three Premier League games, so their head-to-head at Villa Park should test each side's potential. It is also a game Manchester City probably needs to win to keep in touch with Arsenal in the title race.

Sean Dyche won his first game in charge at Nottingham Forest after replacing Ange Postecoglou, but now faces a tough away trip to fourth-place Bournemouth, whose high-tempo football will be a problem for a team that played in the Europa League on Thursday.

Everton face Tottenham Hotspur in what looks to be a very even match, while Wolverhampton Wanderers coach Vitor Pereira desperately needs a win when his side entertains Burnley. Although Pereira signed a new contract at the start of the season, if his side suffers a ninth game without a win, he may still find himself without a job on Monday morning.

