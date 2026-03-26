Football: India start SAFF U20 Championship with victory over Pakistan

Malé (Maldives), March 26 (IANS) A second-half brace from Omang Dodum guided the Indian U20 men's team to a convincing 3-0 victory over Pakistan in their opening Group B encounter of the SAFF U20 Championship 2026 in Malé on Thursday. The high-octane clash at the National Football Stadium in Malé saw the Blue Colts secure their spot in the semifinals while simultaneously eliminating Pakistan from the tournament.

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Dodum struck in the 64th and 88th minutes after Vishal Yadav had handed the Blue Colts an early advantage in the third minute. The win not only gave India a perfect start but also secured their place in the semi-finals. Pakistan, having lost both their matches after a defeat to Bangladesh two days before, are now eliminated from the competition. The top spot in Group B will be decided when India face Bangladesh on Saturday.

India began on the front foot and created an opportunity within two minutes. Vishal Yadav surged down the right flank and delivered a dangerous cross into the box for Omang Dodum, but the forward was unable to convert. In just the third minute, Gurnaj Singh displayed exceptional vision, floating a perfectly weighted through-ball into the box.

The breakthrough came moments later. Spotting Yadav’s run, Gurnaj Singh Grewal lofted a ball over the Pakistan defence. The winger controlled it well and attempted a shot that was blocked. However, he reacted quickly to the rebound and finished with his left foot at the near post to give India an early lead.

The goal lifted India’s confidence, but Pakistan gradually settled into the contest and began to test the Indian defence. They came close to equalising on two occasions, only to be denied by goalkeeper Suraj Singh Aheibam, who produced a couple of excellent saves.

First, Khobaib Khan lifted a ball for Najeebullah, who managed to get past Roshan Singh Thangjam. As he prepared to shoot, Suraj rushed off his line and made a timely intervention. Soon after, Najeebullah flicked a header into the path of Khan, but the Pakistan attacker’s attempt was once again kept out by the alert Indian goalkeeper.

While Pakistan created several equalising opportunities in the first half, the Indian defence and goalkeeper Suraj Aheibam stood tall, making crucial saves to maintain the clean sheet. Pakistan’s missed opportunities proved costly.

In the second half. India doubled their lead through a swift counter-attacking move. Samson Ahongshangbam carried the ball from defence into the left channel before switching play with a precise cross to Rishi Singh Ninthoukhongjam. Rishi laid it off for Dodum, who reached the ball before goalkeeper Zulqurnain and headed the ball home in the 64th minute.

With a two-goal cushion, India controlled the tempo, while Pakistan searched for a way back into the game. The Indian defence remained compact and disciplined, limiting Pakistan’s chances.

India sealed the result late in the match. In the 88th minute, Muhammad Junaid brought down Prashan Jajo inside the penalty area, prompting referee Virendha Rai to award a spot-kick. Dodum stepped up and converted with a powerful strike, completing his brace and putting the result beyond doubt.

The comprehensive win gives India early momentum in the tournament, with the Blue Colts now set to face Bangladesh in their final Group B fixture, needing only a point to secure top spot and set up a semifinal clash against Group A runners-up.

With this commanding victory, the Indian side comfortably advanced to the knockout stages. The Blue Colts will next face Bangladesh on March 28 to conclude their group-stage campaign.

--IANS

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