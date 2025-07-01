Football: Arsenal sign ex-Chelsea goalie Kepa Arrizabalaga

London, July 1 (IANS) Spanish international goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has signed up with Arsenal, the ex-Chelsea and Real Madrid goalie joining the Gunners as back-up to countryman David Raya. The 30-year-old Arrizabalaga has won major honours for clubs and his country, and is vastly experienced in the Premier League with 140 appearances to his name.

Arrizabalaga arrives from Chelsea, having spent the last two seasons on loan at Real Madrid and Bournemouth, and joins the Gunners to reinforce their goalkeeping unit. “I'm really, really happy to be here, really excited and looking forward to what is coming.

“The ambition that is shown in this club, when I talk with Mikel [Arteta] and Inaki [Cana], how much they show me their desire to win… I think we are so close to winning and, hopefully, altogether, we can achieve it," said Arrizabalaga.

Arrizabalaga began his career with Athletic Bilbao, joining their academy aged 10 and progressing to the first team via spells with Basconia and Bilbao Athletic. He also spent valuable time on loan with Ponferradina and Real Valladolid before establishing himself with Athletic Club as one of the top goalkeepers in his homeland.

In August 2018, Arrizabalaga became the world’s most expensive goalkeeper when he joined Chelsea, and during his time in west London, he was part of the squads that lifted the Champions League, Europa League, UEFA Super Cup, and Club World Cup.

In 2023/24, he returned to Spain to join Real Madrid on loan and played his part as the club went on to win the Champions League and Spanish Super Cup. Arrizabalaga then spent last season with Bournemouth, making 35 appearances in all competitions.

Having represented Spain at youth level, he made his senior debut in a 5-0 win against Costa Rica in November 2017 and has gone on to make 13 senior appearances for his country, as well as winning the 2023 UEFA Nations League.

“We are really happy to have Kepa joining us. He is a player we know, having come up against him many times in recent seasons. He brings a wealth of experience, which his teammates will benefit from, and he has a real hunger to win.

“Kepa works hard and will elevate our levels. I know he will fit in perfectly, already knowing some of his teammates, and we are really excited about his future with us," said Mikel Arteta.

