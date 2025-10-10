Focus is on playing fast, fearless hockey: Junior men’s coach Sreejesh aims to reclaim glory at Sultan of Johor Cup

Johor Bahru, Oct 10 (IANS) As the Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team prepares for the 13th edition of the Sultan of Johor Cup, optimism and determination run high within the squad, as coach PR Sreejesh stated that the team's focus is solely on playing a fearless brand of hockey.

The prestigious tournament, scheduled to take place in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, from October 11 to 18, will see India aiming to reclaim their position at the top of the podium and uphold their rich legacy in the competition.

India is the second most successful team in the history of the Sultan of Johor Cup, having won the title three times (2013, 2014, and 2022). Only Great Britain, with four titles, have lifted the trophy more often. The Indian junior men have also secured four Silver medals (2012, 2015, 2018, 2019) and two Bronze medals (2023 and 2024) — a testament to their remarkable consistency and pedigree in this marquee junior event.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, coach PR Sreejesh said, “The Sultan of Johor Cup has always been a special tournament for us — it’s where many of our current senior players first made their mark. It provides young players with the perfect stage to test themselves against the best in the world and understand what it takes to perform consistently at the international level."

“Our preparation has been focused on building a well-balanced team — one that can combine structure with creativity, and discipline with aggression. The boys have trained with great intensity over the past few weeks, and there is a strong sense of purpose in the group. This tournament will also serve as a great platform to prepare for the Junior World Cup later this year. Facing strong teams in this tournament will give the players valuable experience and a real feel of top-level competition,” he added.

“We respect every opponent, but our focus is on playing our brand of hockey — fast, fearless, and intelligent. The team knows the legacy India holds in this tournament, and the players are determined to uphold that tradition and aim for nothing less than the top,” Sreejesh concluded.

In the upcoming edition, India will begin their campaign against Great Britain on October 11, which promises to be an exciting clash as two of the most successful teams in the tournament's history will face each other.

India will then take on New Zealand (October 12), followed by matches against Pakistan (October 14), Australia (October 15), and hosts Malaysia (October 17).

The top two teams at the end of the round-robin stage will battle for the title in the Final on October 18.

