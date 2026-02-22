FIH Men's Pro League: India lose 4-5 in shootout after 2-2 draw against Australia

Hobart, Feb 22 (IANS) The Indian Men’s Hockey Team narrowly lost 4-5 in a penalty shootout against host Australia in the second game of the Hobart leg of the FIH Men’s Pro League 2025-26 here at the Tasmania Hockey Centre on Sunday.

The match was tied at 2-2 after regulation time, with Amit Rohidas scoring at 15’ and Jugraj Singh at 43’ to give India the lead. However, Joel Rintala scored twice at 47’ and 56’ to help Australia level the score.

The hosts dominated possession early on, moving the ball well in their own half. Despite this, India responded with resilient defending and gradually gained confidence, applying pressure on Australia and forcing Jed Snowden to intervene twice. Late in the first quarter, India earned a penalty corner, and Amit Rohidas (15’) successfully scored his drag flick, putting them ahead 1-0.

The second quarter was filled with continuous play, as both teams generated scoring opportunities. Australia made 10 circle penetrations and earned a few penalty corners in the first half while attempting to get back into the match. Meanwhile, India had 9 circle penetrations and posed challenges on counter-attacks. The visitors remained resilient defensively, maintaining their one-goal lead at halftime.

Australia retained possession after the restart, pushing forward to level the score. However, India's defence stayed strong, stopping them from creating real scoring chances. Their disciplined play paid off when Jugraj Singh scored a powerful drag flick from a penalty corner in the 43rd minute, doubling India’s advantage and ending the third quarter on a high note.

Early in the fourth quarter, the hosts closed the deficit when Joel Rintala (47’) scored from a penalty corner. Maintaining their momentum, Australia earned another penalty corner, continuing their push for an equaliser. However, Yashdeep Siwach made a vital block on the line to thwart their efforts. As time ran out, Australia finally equalised through a set-piece, with Joel Rintala (56’) scoring his second goal of the match from a penalty corner.

Australia relentlessly pursued a winning goal and had several chances to secure the victory. However, Mohith was outstanding in goal, making several excellent saves, including a remarkable double save, that kept India in the match. With the game tied at 2-2 after regulation, it advanced to a shootout to determine the winner.

The shootout was intense, with both teams scoring on their first four penalties. However, Aditya Arjun Lalage's final penalty was saved by Jed Snowden, securing a hard-fought victory for Australia.

India will next take on Spain in their third game of the Hobart leg of the FIH Men’s Pro League 2025-26 on Tuesday.

--IANS

vi/bc