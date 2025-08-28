FIH confirms, Pakistan men's team to make Pro League debut in 2025-26 season

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) Pakistan men’s hockey team are set to feature in the FIH Pro League for the first time after accepting an invitation to participate in the upcoming 2025-26 season, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) said on Thursday. The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), facing financial issues, fulfilled the requirement for joining the Pro League after the sport's governing body extended the earlier-given deadline.

Pakistan were promoted through the FIH Hockey Nations Cup played in Malaysia earlier this year. Whilst New Zealand won that event, beating Pakistan in the final, Hockey New Zealand later indicated that the Black Sticks would not proceed with the invitation to join the Pro League this time.

After Hockey New Zealand notified the FIH of their decision not to participate in the next FIH Hockey Pro League Men’s season despite having won the FIH Hockey Nations Cup last month, FIH has, in accordance with the regulations, extended an invitation to the Nations Cup runners-up, Pakistan, to join the 2025-26 Pro League edition, who have confirmed their participation.

Pakistan will replace Ireland, who were relegated at the end of the previous season, following their ninth-place finish in the league. Pakistan will join Argentina, Australia, Belgium, England, Germany, India, the Netherlands, and Spain in the upcoming men’s season of the FIH Hockey Pro League – the seventh edition of the competition.

"Congratulations to the Pakistan men’s team for qualifying through the FIH Hockey Nations Cup and earning their place in the 'League of the Best' for the very first time. This achievement is a strong example of how creating more opportunities at every level of our sport fosters growth and provides a natural pathway to the very top," said FIH president Tayyab Ikram.

Initially, the PHF was given a deadline of August 20 to fulfil the financial requirements, which is a deposit of around $2 million with FIH, for joining the Pro League, and had sought an extension of ten days after they could not arrange the funds in time.

Pakistan is a three-time Olympic champion in hockey and a four-time winner of the Hockey World Cup. Their participation also ensures two India vs Pakistan hockey matches as part of the tournament format.

The FIH Hockey Pro League, launched in 2019, features nine of the best national teams in the world across both men's and women’s categories.

Each team plays 16 matches. The team with the highest points at the end is crowned champion, while the bottom-placed side is relegated to the second-tier Nations Cup. Meanwhile, the Nations Cup winner earns promotion to the Pro League.

The upcoming Season 7, along with the Season 8 winners, will qualify for the Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028.

--IANS

bc/bsk/