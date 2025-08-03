FICCI delegation explores bilateral opportunities in sports industry between India and UK

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) The sports industry was the focal point of discussion on Sunday between India and the United Kingdom. On one hand, India’s cricket team is currently touring England, while on the other, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently signed crucial commercial agreements with the UK, reaffirming the importance of Indo-UK relations.

Within this timeframe, a week-long sports delegation visit by FICCI’s Sports Committee to the UK resulted in several significant engagements. The delegation, supported by the Indian High Commission in Manchester, was led by Dr. Kanishka Pandey, Chairman of the FICCI Sports Committee for Uttar Pradesh and Head of Centre for Sports Research at IMT Ghaziabad.

The main event was the India–Manchester Sports Business Forum organized at Deloitte, Manchester.

The forum brought together prominent stakeholders from the Indian and British sports sectors. Distinguished participants included representatives from GMR Sports, Manchester Metropolitan University, Loughborough University, Salford University, Sports UK, and the Manchester City Council.

Dr. Kanishka Pandey presented India’s perspective on a range of issues including, recognizing sports as a fundamental right integral to national development, utilizing sports for social transformation, emphasizing the urgency of collaboration between educational institutions and industry to promote research and evidence-based policy-making, and the need to develop sports technology, education, and urban-level strategic planning in line with India–UK cooperation.

Notable attendees included Preeti Jhangiani, Co-Founder, Pro Panja League. Yawar Abbas, Deputy CEO and Head – Sports & Events, Manchester City Council; Sanjay Bahl, Prof. Andy Miah of Salford University; and Dr. Steve Tickle, among others.

The FICCI delegation also visited Manchester, Loughborough, and Southampton.

Dr. Pandey stated that this visit aimed to strengthen Indo-UK cooperation in the fields of sports business, research, innovation, and community development. He emphasised that by deepening collaboration between Indian educational institutions and international sports organisations, new pathways can be created for innovation, inclusivity, and social impact.

The FICCI delegation collaborated closely with British sports businesses in cities such as Manchester, Loughborough, and Southampton to actively explore investment opportunities in India, particularly in the cities of Ghaziabad, Lucknow, and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

