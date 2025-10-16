Ex-Aussie all-rounder O’Keefe 'fundamentally' agree with Broad's 'worst Aussie team since 2010' remark

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Former Australian all-rounder Steve O’Keefe has backed ex-English quick Stuart Broad's “worst Aussie team since 2010” remark. saying he "fundamentally" agreed with the comment made by Broad and also tipped England to win the series.

England hasn’t won an Ashes series since 2015. They haven’t won a Test in Australia since 2011. Responding to ex-Australia batter David Warner's prediction England would lose the series down under 4-0, Broad said Australia have their "worst" team since 2010 heading into this Ashes.

"You wouldn’t be outlandish in thinking – it’s actually not an opinion, it’s a fact – it’s probably the worst Australian team since 2010 when England last won. And it’s the best English team since 2010,” he said on his podcast, For The Love Of Cricket.

Now, O'Keefe has now came in support of Broad's comment and said he agreed with Broad's sentiments. "I’m looking at the squad we had then. Ponting and Clarke, Haddin, Harris, Johnson, Katich, young Khawaja and Smith, England handed it to us 3-1. Cook dominated that series; James Anderson took 24 wickets. It was a well-led team by Andrew Strauss," O'Keefe said on SEN Run Home.

“That English team was fantastic. I do agree with the sentiment (from Broad). I do agree that this English team is the best since 2010, and I do think this is the most vulnerable the Australians have looked since 2010. It’s not the worst team. There was a lot of instability about the spin bowling during that (2011) series; it was not consistent. It was imbalanced, but some of the greatest Aussie cricketers played in that team," he said.

“I think what he is saying is that this is the closest it could be, and Australia is under pressure, and I absolutely and fundamentally agree with Stuart Broad on that. I have tipped England to win. We know what these guys are capable of when they’re at the best but to come over and get it done is different. I love when players come out and make comments like this. I want to hear more of this character in conversations.”

Aussie skipper Pat Cummins is facing an uphill battle to prove his fitness, with the latest scans revealing his back stress fracture has not yet healed. He could miss the opening Ashes Test on November 21 in Perth.

--IANS

bc/