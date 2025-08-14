Essex sign Ireland all-rounder Campher on short-term deal for ongoing One-Day Cup

London, Aug 14 (IANS) The English County Club Essex have announced that they have signed Ireland men’s all-rounder Curtis Campher on a short-term deal for the ongoing One-Day Cup fixtures. As per the deal, Campher will turn out for the club in three matches.

Campher, 26, will link up with the squad ahead of the home game against Surrey on Friday. He will also be available for the away match against Leicestershire Foxes on August 17, followed by the home clash against Gloucestershire on August 24.

“I am thrilled to be joining Essex for some white-ball action. I love County Cricket, and when I was presented with the opportunity, I didn’t have to think twice. Chelmsford is a cracking ground, and I am very confident I can contribute with bat and ball to help get some wins for the team. I know how passionate and loyal the Essex fans are, and I can guarantee you will get nothing less than 100% from me each game,” said Campher in a statement issued by the club.

Campher, though, will miss the fixture against Glamorgan on August 20. “We’re really happy to bring Curtis into the group. It goes without saying that we currently have a small pool of players to choose from, especially after some injuries and needed rest periods, so we must recruit wisely.”

“Curtis brings a wealth of experience, both domestically and internationally. Although he’s here for a short period, I’m sure he will have a positive impact on our squad,” said Essex batting coach Tom Huggins.

Campher made his ODI debut in 2020 against England at Southampton, scoring an unbeaten 59 off 118 balls after coming at number seven and taking 1/26 from five overs. Since then, he has featured in 43 ODIs, scoring 1,046 runs at an average of 33.72, with a highest score of 120. With the ball, he has claimed 32 wickets at 34.43, including best figures of 4-37.

--IANS

nr/bsk/