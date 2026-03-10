'Eat good food and sleep for two days,' SKY reveals his plans after India’s T20 WC triumph

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) India captain Suryakumar Yadav said his immediate plan after leading the team to another ICC Men's T20 World Cup title is simple: return home, enjoy some good food and catch up on much-needed rest before shifting focus to upcoming challenges.

India clinched the silverware on Sunday, beating New Zealand by 96 runs in the summit clash to become the first team ever to win the tournament on home soil. With the feat, India also became the first team to defend their crown, and the only side to have won the cup thrice.

Reflecting on the achievement, Suryakumar said the triumph belonged as much to the fans as it did to the players."You guys celebrated equally with us. Congratulations to all of you. Winning the World Cup in India is very special. It feels really good here. There was support and prayers from so many people," Surya told reporters outside his residence in Mumbai.

The India skipper also spoke about sharing the special moment with his family, particularly his parents, who had been part of the celebrations. "They were with me when we won. Even after coming back, I spoke to them. Now we will sit together calmly for a couple of days and talk peacefully."

Looking ahead, Suryakumar revealed that the team is already thinking about the sport’s Olympic debut at the 2028 Summer Olympics. "100 per cent. The team’s next aim is to win an Olympic gold for India in 2028. And that same year there will again be the T20 World Cup, so we will try our best to achieve a hat-trick of T20 World Cup wins as well."

During the celebrations, chants of “Surya! Surya!” echoed through the crowd, something the captain said reminded him of the iconic chants once reserved for Sachin Tendulkar. "The ‘Sachin Sachin’ chant is completely deserved! He is the God of Cricket. He showed us the path. He played cricket for India for so many years. But this was a very special feeling for us too. He is with us in the Mumbai Indians, so we keep talking to him. It feels great that we won in Ahmedabad, and you all know how important it was to win in Ahmedabad."

Suryakumar credited former India captain Rohit Sharma for placing faith in him when he took over the leadership role. "Under his captaincy, we won the T20 World Cup in 2024 as a team. After that, when Jay Shah was the BCCI secretary (he is now the ICC chairman), Rohit bhai stepped down from captaincy. At that time, he showed faith in me. For the last two years, I have led this team well, and now we have won the World Cup. He showed great trust in me, and it feels great to win. This victory is for the whole of India."

He also revealed the advice Rohit had given him before the tournament began. "Bohot acha reaction tha unka. Kyunki tournament se pehle mai unse mila tha aur unhone mujhe bataya bhi tha ki ICC tournaments me kaise khelna hota hai. Unhone kaha tha ki team achi hai aapki aur aap log courageous hoke khelna. Aap log ki hi jeet hogi."

The captain acknowledged the controversies involving Pakistan and Bangladesh during the tournament but said the ultimate focus remained on lifting the trophy. "It feels amazing to win the World Cup. Our goal was that if an ICC event is happening in India and you win such a big tournament at home, it brings immense happiness. From the day we won until now, the entire country has been celebrating and this joy will continue for a long time."

Suryakumar said the team handled the pressure of defending titles by trusting their preparation. "We didn’t really face any difficulty. We had won icc tournaments in 2024 and 2025 and were confident that if we play well, we will win this time as well. It’s good that we peaked at the right time. There was always pressure. There’s no fun if there’s no pressure."

Speaking about the celebrations that followed India’s triumph, Suryakumar said the team chose to enjoy the moment together. "I wish I could share what we did that night after becoming world champions… We had a good time and stayed awake until 8 a.m. We were together. Because when you win a tournament as a team in a team sport, the celebration should also happen together. So we were all together."

He also hinted at shifting focus soon to the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. "The IPL schedule hasn’t been released yet. We don’t know when we will play, but we are very excited for the tournament."

For Suryakumar, the moment of holding the trophy was one of pure joy after years of striving. "Holding the trophy felt really nice since we hadn't held it for quite some time (guess it’s sarcasm), and the overall feeling was extraordinary. We even enjoyed good celebrations after the match."

The significance of leading India to a World Cup victory, he admitted, only truly began to sink in after returning home to Mumbai. "Until yesterday, there were no feelings. But after arriving in Mumbai, this feeling is settling within me and will last for a long time, whether it be any tournament like the IPL. I really feel special."

Despite the global success, the India captain said he remains deeply connected to where his journey began. "It all started in Mumbai only…in the streets of Chembur where I was born. I will not leave this place as everything started from here…including my cricket coaching."

Asked if he considered himself a proud Chembur citizen, he responded proudly. "Yes…but over and above, I’m a proud Indian."

For now, however, Suryakumar said his immediate plans are simple. "My future plan for now is to go home, have good food, sleep well for 2 days, come back to play the ipl and then the Olympic tournament where we will aim to win big."

