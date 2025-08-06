Dunkley, Ecclestone and Lewis nominated for ICC Women’s Player of the Month award

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) England duo of Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone and Ireland captain Gaby Lewis have been nominated for ICC Women’s Player of the Month award for July 2025.

Sophia delivered consistent runs for England through back-to-back white-ball series against India at home in July. After a rare failure in the second T20I in Bristol, the right-handed batter struck a fluent 75 at The Oval to set up a five-run win for England.

She followed with scores of 22 and 46 to finish as England’s leading run-scorer in the T20I series, which India won 3-2. Sophia carried her good form into the ODIs, hitting 83 in the series opener at Southampton. She was dismissed only twice while compiling 126 runs across the three ODI matches.

Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Sophie claimed four wickets in as many T20Is during England’s home series against India, playing key roles in two victories for the hosts’. She took two wickets and held her nerve with the bat in a last-ball finish to earn England a consolation win in the fifth T20I in Birmingham.

With the bat, the right-hander scored 65 runs in the format in July, including a career-best 35. Sophie also starred in England’s only ODI series win at Lord’s, taking 3-27 to help dismiss India for 147 and set up an eight-wicket victory under the DLS method.

On the other hand, Gaby struck 154 runs at an average of 77 in three T20Is, including hitting two half-centuries, as Ireland swept Zimbabwe 3-0. Her standout knock came in the second match, smashing 87 off 50 balls to clinch the series win for her team.

Gaby also chipped in with three wickets across the T20I series. She then carried her form into the ODIs, guiding Ireland to back-to-back wins and adding another half-century to complete a dominant white-ball series at home.

