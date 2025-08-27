Dhruv Kharb, Uday Singh shine on day two of Belt and Road Boxing tournament

Xinjiang (China), Aug 26 (IANS) India’s junior boys stamped their authority on the second day of the 3rd “Belt and Road” International Youth Boxing Gala—U17/U19/U23 International Training Camp & Tournament in Xinjiang, China, with a string of commanding victories that underlined the country’s growing depth in grassroots boxing.

The highlight of the day was a clean sweep of four bouts, as India’s young pugilists outclassed opponents from Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Azerbaijan. Dhruv Kharb set the tone with a dominant 5:0 win over Uzbekistan’s Yorkinjonov Abdugani, showcasing sharp movement and precision punching. Uday Singh followed suit, keeping India’s momentum intact with another clinical 5:0 verdict against Afghanistan’s Habibi Mohammed Zaki.

The standout performance came from Udham Singh Raghav, who lit up the arena with a knockout victory over Azerbaijan’s Mehtiyev Tunar, one of the most eye-catching results of the day’s action. Closing out India’s flawless run, Ashish delivered a composed 5:0 triumph against Afghanistan’s Salangi Farhad, capping an emphatic day for the Indian camp.

India has fielded a 59-member contingent in this edition, featuring 20 boys and 20 girls, supported by 12 coaches, 6 support staff, and 1 referee & judge. With participation restricted to the U-17 age group, the Indian squad represents a mix of the nation’s most promising prospects. The team was picked from the 6th U-17 Junior Boys & Girls National Boxing Championships 2025, with medalists across Asian Youth Games and Non-Asian Youth Games weight categories earning their spots.

The competition phase of the tournament continues till August 29 in Urumqi and Yili, where India’s junior boxers will look to build on this momentum and showcase their rising talent on the international stage.

--IANS

hs/