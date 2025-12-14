De Arrascaeta masterclass sends Flamengo to FIFA Intercontinental Cup final

Doha, Dec 14 (IANS) Giorgian de Arrascaeta has provided a pair of assists for Leo Pereira and Danilo as Flamengo down Pyramids to book a date with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final.

Three days after they eased past Cruz Azul to win the FIFA Derby of the Americas, CR Flamengo have collected more silverware as they defeated Pyramids FC 2-0 to win the FIFA Challenger Cup, FIFA reports.

Victory has also secured Flamengo a ticket to the final of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup against PSG on December 17.

Flamengo started the match valuing possession and trying to reach the attack by exchanging passes. At four minutes, the red-and-black team created their first dangerous chance. Plata crossed into the area, the goalkeeper came out to his six-yard box to parry the ball, and Cebolinha pounced on the rebound, but the ball hit Samy. In the following play, Arrascaeta shot wide.

When they lost possession, Flamengo pushed up their lines and pressed high to try and win the ball back in their own half. Pyramids, on the other hand, struggled to get out of their defensive zone and waited for a chance to win the ball back before launching a counter-attack.

At 23 minutes, Flamengo opened the scoring. From a free kick on the left side of the area, Arrascaeta crossed the ball to Lro Pereira, who headed it into the corner, giving the goalkeeper no chance.

After the goal, Flamengo continued attacking, creating chances to extend their lead. Arrascaeta received a pass from Jorginho, dribbled past several players, entered the area and shot wide.

In the final stretch, Flamengo continued to control possession and only suffered a scare in stoppage time. Mayele used his speed to get past Rossi, who was well-positioned and made a fantastic save to prevent the equaliser as Flamengo went into halftime with the lead.

After the break, the Egyptian team started to come out of their defensive zone more and tried to attack the Flamengo penalty area more. But Flamengo poured cold water on their opponents and extended their lead.

Arrascaeta took a free kick into the area and Danilo, always decisive, headed it into the corner to make it 2-0.

With a comfortable lead, Flamengo maintained greater ball possession and posed a threat to Pyramids' defense.

In stoppage time, Pedro received the ball unmarked in the box, dribbled past his marker and shot towards goal. El Shenawy made the save.

--IANS

bc/