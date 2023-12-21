FIFA
J·Dec 21, 2023, 10:18 am
Court rules in favour of European Super League, say UEFA and FIFA breached law
J·Aug 21, 2023, 03:56 pm
Spain Storm To Historic Women’s WC Win
J·Aug 17, 2023, 10:17 am
FIFA Women's World Cup: England creates history by entering first time into final
J·Aug 08, 2023, 06:46 am
FIFA Women's World Cup: Defending champions USA suffer quickest exit ever, Netherlands, Sweden reach quarterfinals
J·Jun 16, 2023, 03:40 pm
Asian Games: India To Take Part In Four Events As Hearthstone Dropped From The Programme
J·May 22, 2023, 10:31 am
FIFA U20 WC: Italy survives spirited fightback to edge Brazil in a five-goal thriller
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Dhami Congratulates Argentina For Winning FIFA World Cup
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Fugitive Preacher Zakir Naik In Qatar To Give Talks During World Cup: Reports
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
U-17 Women's World Cup: Referee Education Scholarship Programme inaugurated
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
SC order paves way for induction of former players in AIFF administration
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
FIFA, AFC ask AIFF to add eminent players to governing body; Want to reduce the role of courts to diminish
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
KISS To Become Knowledge, Logistical Hub Of FIFA’s ‘Football For School’ Initiative
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Chile ask FIFA to exclude Ecuador from World Cup
