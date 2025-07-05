ZIM vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction for South Africa tour of Zimbabwe 2025, 2nd Test

ZIM vs SA: Wiaan Mulder will lead South Africa in the absence of Keshav Maharaj.

ZIM vs SA: The first test of the series didn't go Zimbabwe's way as they surrendered against the new and young South African side, losing by a massive 328 runs to concede an unassailable lead. Zimbabwe have one last chance to save the series as the two teams will collide in the second test.

The final test is scheduled to take place between July 2 and 6 at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, with the action starting at 1:30 daily during scheduled days. South Africa suffered a blow. Premier spinner Keshav Maharaj, who led the team in the first game got injured and was ruled out. As a result, Wiaan Mulder has been given the captaincy job.

He was exceptional in both departments in the first test and finished with a century and a fifer. The visitors also had two more centuries, coming from the bats of Lhuan dre Pretorius and Corbin Bosch. For Zimbabwe, only Sean Williams looked in control, while the other batters failed to match the performance. The host has a big task ahead while South Africa might look to finish the job.

ZIM vs SA: Match Info.

· Tournament: South Africa tour of Zimbabwe 2025

· Match: Zimbabwe vs South Africa, 2nd Test

· Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

· Time: 1:30 PM IST

· Date: July 6-July 10, 2025 (Sunday - Thursday)

ZIM vs SA: Head-to-Head Stats: ZIM (0) – SA (9)

Including the win in the first game, South Africa have now beaten Zimbabwe in nine out of ten tests played against them. Zimbabwe have yet to register a win in this format against the Proteas. Meanwhile, there is one draw as well between these sides.

ZIM vs SA: Pitch Report

Just seen in the first test, the surface in Bulawayo is another exciting pitch which has had even help. There will be initial movement, and the old ball will turn for slow bowlers. Batters should stay on the crease to play long innings. The surface is dry, and the pitch is expected to slow down as the game goes on.

ZIM vs SA: Live Streaming Details (India)

· TV: N/A (Not televised in India)

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

ZIM vs SA: Weather Report

The weather forecast for the next coming days in Bulawayo predicts clear and bright conditions. The predicted temperature is to flutter between 21 and 24°C with a moderate wind speed of 15 to 20 km/h. Meanwhile, the humidity is predicted to linger from 50 to 60 percent.

ZIM vs SA: Predicted XIs:

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine (c), Nick Welch, Wessly Madhevere, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Vincent Masekesa, Tafadzwa Tsiga (wk), Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza, Tanaka Chivanga

South Africa: Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder (captain), Tony de Zorzi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Codi Yusuf, David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Kwena Maphaka

ZIM vs SA: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keepers: Kyle Verreynne, Lhuan dre Pretorius

· Batters: Craig Ervine, Dewald Brevis

· All-rounders: Brian Bennett, Sean Williams, Cobin Bosch (Vice Captain), Wiaan Mulder (Captain)

· Bowlers: Codi Yusuf, Blessing Muzarabani, W. Masakadza

Dream11 Prediction: Despite resting the big names, South Africa have some really good youngsters who can win games from any position. That's what everyone saw the first game as well. South Africa have quality players and a number of in-form all-rounders. Zimbabwe are too dependent on their seniors.

That backfired on them in the first game, which is something they need to work on. The hosts have to find runs from their top order, which looked fragile in the first game. As of now, South Africa are firm favorites to win the second test.

