ZIM vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction for South Africa tour of Zimbabwe 2025, 1st Test

ZIM vs SA: Zimbabwe and South Africa are all set to lock horns in a two-match test series, with the first test starting on Saturday.

ZIM vs SA: South Africa made history and beat Australia to win the World Test Championship mace. Now, they are gearing up for the next challenge. The Proteas are set to collide with Zimbabwe for two tests. The WTC-winning South African captain Temba Bavuma, along with Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Ryan Rickelton, and Kagiso Rabada, has been rested for the two tests.

Keshav Maharaj have been appointed the captain of the team. Dewald Brevis, Lesego Senokwane, Codi Yusuf, Prenelan Subrayen, and Lhuan-dre Pretorius have received their maiden calls for the test setup. It is a good series for these youngsters. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe have selected an experienced side.

Craig Ervine has a great side to surprise the inexperienced Protea. Zimbabwe have never tasted victory or success against South Africa in tests, but this game will give them a real chance to undo that record. Can they surprise South Africa, or will the visitors take them down?

ZIM vs SA: Match Info.

· Tournament: South Africa tour of Zimbabwe 2025

· Match: Zimbabwe vs South Africa, 1st Test

· Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

· Time: 1:30 PM IST

· Date: June 28-July 02, 2025 (Saturday - Wednesday)

ZIM vs SA: Head-to-Head Stats: ZIM (0) – SA (8)

Zimbabwe have come up against South Africa in 9 matches in the red-ball format. They are still searching for their maiden win against the Proteas, whereas South Africa have crossed the line 8 times, and one match has ended in a draw.

ZIM vs SA: Pitch Report

Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo is a good batting wicket which has a slow and sluggish wicket to offer. The first-inning average score here is 310. Traditionally, the team batting second has won 12 out of 38 games played here, while the team batting first has six wins. This surface offers good bounce for the pacers, and spinners can extract a good amount of spin.

ZIM vs SA: Live Streaming Details (India)

· TV: N/A (Not televised in India)

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

ZIM vs SA: Weather Report

The weather forecast for the coming days in Bulawayo predicts clear and sunny conditions. The temperature is predicted to stay between 20 and 22°C on average. Meanwhile, the humidity is likely to be around 50 and 60 percent with the wind blowing at an average speed of 17 and 19 km/h.

ZIM vs SA: Predicted XIs:

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Wessly Madhevere, Nicholas Welch, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine (c), Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Clive Madande (wk), Vincent Masekesa, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu

South Africa: Craig Ervine (captain), Sean Williams, Brian Bennett, Wessly Madhevere, Clive Madande (wicket-keeper), Nicholas Welch, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Blessing Muzarabani, Vincent Masekesa, Wellington Masakadza, Trevor Gwandu

ZIM vs SA: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keepers: Kyle Verreynne

· Batters: Dewald Brevis, Sean Williams, Tony de Zorzi

· All-rounders: Craig Ervine (Captain), Cobin Bosch, Wessly Madhevere, Brian Bennett (Vice Captain), Wiaan Mulder

· Bowlers: Lungi Ngidi, Blessing Muzarabani

Dream11 Prediction: South Africa will have a totally different team than the one that played in the recently concluded WTC final against Australia. But despite a number of new faces, the quality of the South Africa side is top-class. The players who are likely to play have had enough exposure, and they are ready-made products for international cricket.

Zimbabwe have a good side, and they will have the home conditions in their favor, but the record is totally against them. Hence, we pick South Africa as a potential winner of the first test.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!