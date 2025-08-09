WI vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction for 2nd ODI, Pakistan tour of West Indies 2025

WI vs PAK: Mohammad Rizwan and his men are one win away from winning the ongoing ODI series against West Indies.

The last few months have been a nightmare for West Indies. The format has changed and the opposition has changed, but the result is the same, which is not at all in favor of West Indies. A few days back they lost the T20I series against Pakistan, and now they are on the verge of losing another series. Pakistan had a great first game, and they beat the hosts by five wickets with some good contributions from the middle order.

With a 1-0 lead, Pakistan will square off against West Indies in the second ODI on Sunday. This contest will kick off at 7 PM IST at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. The Men in Green need this win to complete consecutive series wins against West Indies on this tour. On the other hand, the home team has not been able to find the answer for the poor performance they have been going through. Can West Indies gather themselves to pull out a win here? Or will it be another series defeat for them?

WI vs PAK: Match Info.

· Series: Pakistan tour of West Indies 2025

· Match: West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI

· Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

· Time: 7 PM IST

· Date: August 10, 2025 (Sunday)

WI vs PAK: Head-to-Head: WI (71) – PAK (64)

Despite a defeat in the first game, West Indies are still leading the head-to-head scoreline between the two sides. They have bagged 71 wins as compared to 64 for Pakistan, whereas three tied matches have also taken place between them in the 50-over format.

WI vs PAK: Pitch Report

Brian Lara Stadium has a slow surface, but it plays well for the batting sides. The score of 270+ is average here, and because of the weather, it becomes easier to chase. The dew can also make its impact the second innings, making it tough to hold the ball. Hence, we might see teams preferring to chase at this venue.

WI vs PAK: Live Streaming Details

· TV: N/A (Not Televised in India)

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

WI vs PAK: Weather Report

The weather forecast indicates a 30 percent chance of thundershowers on Sunday afternoon in some parts of Tarouba. The temperature will reach a maximum of 31°C during the day with a moderate wind speed of 16 km/h, whereas the humidity will be as high as 90 percent.

WI vs PAK: Predicted XIs:

West Indies XI: Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (c & wk), Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Gudakesh Motie, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Sherfane Rutherford. Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph, Jediah Blades

Pakistan XI: Saim Ayub, Muhammad Rizwan (c & wk), Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Hussain Talat, Salman Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Nawaz. Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah.Sufiyan Muqeem

WI vs PAK: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keepers: Md. Rizwan, Shai Hope

· Batters: Agha Salman, Babar Azam, Keacy Carty

· All-rounders: Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Saim Ayub (Captain)

· Bowlers: Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Gudakesh Motie,

Dream11 Prediction: The standard of cricket with the current West Indian side has declined drastically. They have not been able to pick a settled side, and most of their big names prefer T20 leagues to the national duties. That is why West Indies keep on looking for raw talent. Another issue with them in ODIs is that they have been guilty of nothing while playing 50 overs.

West Indies’ mantra of playing with all-rounders rather than specialist bowlers has backfired, and they need to change it. Pakistan are pretty well suited for this game. Their bowlers are taking wickets, the top order is scoring runs, and the middle order is contributing. That is why Pakistan are firm favorites for a win on Sunday.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!