WI vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction for 5th T20I, Australia tour of West Indies 2025

WI vs AUS: With a 4-0 lead, Australia will eye to register consecutive whitewash over West Indies.

The last two games saw West Indies scoring 200 or more, but the vulnerable West Indian bowling attack conceded runs in both matches. With two consecutive high-scoring chases, Australia have won seven out of seven games on this tour. Just one more win and it will complete a clean sweep at this tour.

The final T20I between these two sides is scheduled for Tuesday morning with a 4:30 AM start at Warner Park. Can West Indies break this losing streak of seven matches, or will another defeat get added to this streak? West Indies certainly need a change of fortunes. They have been under the pump, and their performance is declining with every game.

On the other hand, Australia keep changing their playing XI, but everyone is performing for them. They have a chance here to register their first-ever bilateral T20 series clean sweep in West Indies. They are certainly looking strong to do this.

WI vs AUS: Match Info.

· Series: Australia tour of West Indies 2025

· Match: West Indies vs Australia, 5th T20I

· Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

· Time: 4:30 AM IST

· Date: July 29, 2025 (Tuesday)

WI vs AUS: Head-to-Head Stats: WI (11) – AUS (15)

Before these T20I series, both West Indies and Australia had 11 wins each against each other in T20 internationals. But the results in the last four games have helped Australia take their tally to 15 now.

WI vs AUS: Pitch Report

The last two matches have shown how brilliant the surface at Warner Park is for batting sixes. Both teams have crossed the 200-run mark in their innings, and both times it has been chased. So there are chances that we see a hat trick of 200+ totals here. Both teams will be keen to chase because it is hard to defend a total here.

WI vs AUS: Live Streaming Details

· TV: N/A (Not Televised in India)

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

WI vs AUS: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Monday evening in St. Kitts predicts overhead conditions with a 20 percent chance of rain in some parts. The temperature is expected to record a maximum of 28°C with a moderate wind speed exceeding 27 km/h. Meanwhile, the humidity is to be around 80-85 percent.

WI vs AUS: Predicted XIs:

West Indies XI: Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Matthew Firse, Roston Chase. Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Jeriah Blades, Akeal Hosein. Sherfane Rutherford. Romario Shepherd

Australia XI: Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green. Cooper Connolly. Mitchell Owen, Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Xavier Bartlett

WI vs AUS: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keepers: Shai Hope, Josh Inglis

· Batters: Brandon King, Mitch Marsh, Cameron Green

· All-rounders: Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Mitchell Owen (Vice Captain), Glenn Maxwell (Captain)

· Bowler: Adam Zampa

Dream11 Prediction: If we look at the overview of West Indian side, they bat deep. It is because of too many all-rounders. That has helped them to score well, but when it comes to defending the score, you need specialist bowlers. Having too many all-rounders in their playing XI has backfired on them.

That is why this Australian side is strong. Despite having all-rounders, they have gone with regular bowlers, and it has worked well for them. Eventually, it is about outclassing your opponent, and Australia have done it perfectly on this tour, and they will be favorites to win the final T20I.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!