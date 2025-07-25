WI vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction for 3rd T20I, Australia tour of West Indies 2025

WI vs AUS: Australia need one more victory to wrap up the series win.

Andre Russell bid a big adieu to international cricket. He played his last game in front of his home crowd in Jamaica. But West Indies couldn't give him the winning farewell, as they lost two consecutive games in the ongoing T20I series. The third game will move to Warner Park in St. Kitts. The live action starts at 4:30 AM IST on Saturday. Mitchell Marsh and his team have been incredible and didn't let the hosts get away.

The visitors have bagged five consecutive victories on this tour, and one more will help them to win the T20I series. Hence, we might see Australia putting all their aces for this game. West Indies have had some good moments, but that have not been enough to win the games. Now without Russell, they will have Romario Shepherd, and they will hope that he can bring some form in the middle order and with the ball.

WI vs AUS: Match Info.

· Series: Australia tour of West Indies 2025

· Match: West Indies vs Australia, 3rd T20I

· Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

· Time: 5:30 AM IST

· Date: July 26, 2025 (Saturday)

WI vs AUS: Head-to-Head Stats: WI (11) – AUS (12)

With two wins, Australia have now recorded 12 victories over the Men in Maroon in the shortest format. West Indies have had victories in 11 out of a total of 23 games.

WI vs AUS: Pitch Report

Warner Park is an excellent stadium to host a T20 game. It has a balanced pitch, which slightly favors bowlers a little bit more. There is good bounce, and the ball does a bit more under light. It has hosted 31 T20Is, and 17 of them ended in favor of the chasing side.

WI vs AUS: Live Streaming Details

· TV: N/A (Not Televised in India)

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

WI vs AUS: Weather Report

The weather forecast predicts partly cloudy conditions during the scheduled time on Friday. The temperature will reach a maximum of 28°C with the wind blowing at a higher speed of 28 km/h, whereas the humidity is expected to be around 81 percent.

WI vs AUS: Predicted XIs:

West Indies (WI): Shai Hope (c & wk), Brandon King, Roston Chase. Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford. Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd. Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph

Australia (AUS): Mitch Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green. Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Cooper Connolly. Mitch Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa

WI vs AUS: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keepers: Shai Hope, Josh Inglis (Captain)

· Batters: Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green

· All-rounders: Mitchell Owen, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Glenn Maxwell, Jason Holder

· Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Ben Dwarshuis

Dream11 Prediction: West Indies have not been able to find the momentum; they are looking. One big notable reason is that they are using so many all-rounders. That sometimes backfired because they couldn't perform like specialist bowlers. The pace bowling is one thing that Australia have done better than West Indies.

Then the batting units of the two sides have been contrasting. Only a couple of West Indian batters have been able to deliver, and the rest are struggling. But for Australia, their top order is in good rhythm and is performing well. That is why they are favorites to win the third game.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!