West Indies' Aaliyah Alleyne and Qiana Joseph fined for ICC Code of Conduct breach

Dubai, June 19 (IANS) West Indies women’s players Aaliyah Alleyne and Qiana Joseph have been found guilty of breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct in the second ODI against South Africa at the 3Ws Oval in Barbados last week.

Both were found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “showing dissent at an umpires decision during an international match.”

Alleyne was fined 10 per cent of her match fee and had one demerit point added to her disciplinary record after gesticulating with open arms and delaying her departure from the field when she was given out by the on-field umpires, the ICC said in a release.

Joseph committed the same offence in a more forceful manner and was fined 50 per cent of her match fee and had two demerit points added to her disciplinary record, it added.

Both Alleyne and Joseph admitted their respective offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by Akhtar Ahmad of the ICC International Panel of match referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Jacqueline Williams, Nimali Perera, third umpire Candace la Borde and fourth umpire Maria Abbott levelled the charges.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

With two wins in a row in the second and third ODI of the series, South Africa sealed the three-match series 2-1. The hosts started the series on a high with a four-wicket win in the series opener but failed to continue the momentum.

South Africa registered hefty wins of 40 and 166 runs (DLS method) in the second and third ODI, respectively, to make a splendid comeback in the series.

The two teams will now lock horns in the three-match T20I series, starting on Friday. The six-match white-ball series will culminate on June 23.

--IANS

ab/bc