Virat Kohli to Return for Delhi in Ranji Trophy Match Against Railways

New Delhi: India stalwart Virat Kohli has confirmed his availability for Delhi's Ranji Trophy match against Railways, according to sources in Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA).

Virat's last appearance in the Ranji Trophy dates back to November 2012 against Uttar Pradesh, in which he was dismissed for 14 and 42 runs in both innings by pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The 36-year-old will remain unavailable for the game against Saurashtra, which will begin on January 23. But according to the DDCA sources, Kohli will be available for the Railways match, which will begin on January 30.

"Virat Kohli has confirmed his participation in Ranji match against Railways from Delhi team," a DDCA source said.

Notably, India captain Rohit Sharma and young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal have been named in Mumbai's squad for their upcoming Ranji Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir.

Since his last Ranji appearance, Virat has garnered runs and toppled records in the international circuit but he has remained absent from the domestic circuit. Not only Virat, but India's top performers have been missing in domestic cricket.

Things started to change after India received a 3-1 bashing at the hands of Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken a much harder stance regarding the participation of Indian international stars in domestic cricket.

After a new policy was released on Thursday, it was made "mandatory" to participate in domestic matches to remain "eligible" for selection in the national team and the central contracts.

In 155 first-class matches, Virat has scored 11,479 runs at an average of 48.23, with 37 centuries and 39 fifties in 258 innings, with the best score of 254*.

His return will boost Delhi's form, currently sitting at fourth spot in their group with a win, loss and three draws, giving them 14 points.

Playing in domestic cricket could help Virat overcome his form slump and declining stats across all formats last year, especially in Tests.

In 10 Tests last year, he scored just 417 runs at an average of 24.52 with just one century and fifty, to conclude a disappointing year. Across all international cricket last year, Kohli made just 655 runs at an average of 21.83, with just a century and two half-centuries in 32 innings.

Virat ended the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle with 751 runs in 14 matches and 25 innings at an average of 32.65, with two centuries and three fifties. His best score was 121.

In 39 Test matches since the start of 2020, Virat has scored just 2,028 runs at an average of 30.72, with just three centuries and nine fifties to show. His best score is 186. (ANI)