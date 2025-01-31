Virat Kohli Lookalikes Draw Huge Crowds at Arun Jaitley Stadium for Ranji Trophy

New Delhi: The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi was packed with eager fans on the second day of the Ranji Trophy clash between Delhi and Railways. The reason was clear--Virat Kohli.

Among the fans was Karan Kaushal, a passionate Kohli admirer who even shares a resemblance to the Indian batting maestro.

Expressing his excitement, he said, "I am thrilled to be here today, and I'm confident Kohli will score a hundred. People have been telling me for the last ten years that I look like him...I've been keeping this beard for only three years...I think he will stick to the basics, and we'll get to witness every shot from him today."

Another fan, also a Kohli lookalike, shared his enthusiasm for the occasion.

"People often confuse me with Virat Kohli, and it's always a fun experience but beyond that, I am really looking forward to seeing his signature cover drive today. I also believe that senior players participating in domestic cricket is crucial, it motivates young players and strengthens the overall game," he said.

Whether he makes a century or not, his presence alone had already made this Ranji Trophy fixture a memorable event.

The anticipation in the stadium was palpable, with fans eagerly waiting for a Delhi wicket to fall--just so they could watch their hero walk out to bat. Whether Kohli delivers a memorable innings or not, his mere presence in domestic cricket has already given these fans an unforgettable experience.

The Delhi stadium was buzzing and filled with excitement on Day 1, a sight not common for domestic cricket matches, with fans awaiting action from their hero whose recent performances have been mostly disappointing. Some additional gates were opened to accommodate fans and additional security deployed. As per ESPNCricinfo, over 15,000 fans attended the match.

The Group D clash also saw a fan breaching security as he rushed onto the field to meet Virat Kohli. With Delhi's opening bowlers, Navdeep Saini and Siddhant Sharma, having Railways in trouble at 21/3, the person managed to evade security and reach Kohli and touched his feet. Security personnel quickly intervened and escorted the intruder off the field. Kohli requested them to go easy on the fan and avoid any harsh treatment. (ANI)