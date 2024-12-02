Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Saurashtra Karnataka dominate Punjab Andhra keep knockout hopes alive

New Delhi: Saurashtra posted a mammoth total of 266 for 6, the second-highest score in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy history, to secure a commanding 78-run victory over Group B leaders Baroda. This triumph, their fourth in five matches, propelled Saurashtra to second place in the standings, with Baroda, Saurashtra, and Gujarat only separated by net run rate, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Harvik Desai, the wicketkeeper, set the tone for Saurashtra's innings with a blistering 76 off 39 balls. Opener Tarang Goel contributed a rapid 40 off just 15 deliveries, and Jay Gohil added an explosive 53 from 18 balls at No. 6. Baroda, missing the influential Hardik Pandya, struggled to contain Saurashtra's onslaught.

In their chase, Baroda faltered early, reduced to 29 for 3 within the powerplay. Despite a late effort to salvage their net run rate, they finished at 188 for 8, maintaining their position at the top of the table.

Karnataka, led by a fierce opening spell from Vasuki Koushik, dismantled Tamil Nadu's batting lineup in Indore. Utilizing the early morning conditions, Koushik took three wickets in his first two overs, leaving Tamil Nadu reeling at 7 for 4. They were eventually bowled out for a meagre 90 runs.

Manish Pandey anchored Karnataka's chase with an unbeaten 42, leading his team to victory in just 11.3 overs. This win, in what was effectively a knockout match, eliminated Tamil Nadu, who had dominated the tournament in recent years with back-to-back titles in 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Punjab kept their slim knockout hopes alive with a narrow seven-run win over Hyderabad. After a nail-biting Super Over victory against Mizoram two nights prior, Punjab's latest triumph was powered by standout performances from Naman Dhir and Ramandeep Singh.

Punjab posted 196 for 6, with contributions from Anmolpreet Singh (60) and a quickfire 39 not out from Ramandeep Singh off just 11 balls. Hyderabad's chase was led by captain Tilak Varma, but he could only manage a run-a-ball 9. Despite a valiant effort from Chama Milind, who hit a flurry of sixes in his 22-ball 55, Hyderabad fell short, bowled out for 189. Dhir, highly rated by Mumbai Indians, took his first five-wicket haul in T20s to secure the win for Punjab.

Andhra continued their unbeaten streak with a 23-run victory over Services, putting them in a strong position to qualify for the knockouts. They still face tough matches against Kerala and Mumbai, who are also vying for knockout spots in Group E.

KS Bharat and Ricky Bhui were instrumental in Andhra's total of 222 for 8. Bharat scored 63 off 39 balls, while Bhui's 84 from 35 balls included five sixes. Services captain Mohit Ahlawat's 74 off 37 balls provided some resistance, but Cheepurapalli Stephen's 3 for 26 helped restrict them to 199, sealing the win for Andhra. (ANI)