Sydney Test Day 1: Australia's Disciplined Bowling Puts India Under Pressure in 2nd Session

Sydney: The Australian bowling attack displayed a stunning performance at the Sydney Test on Day 01's second session and put pressure on the Indian batting lineup on Friday.

At Tea, India stood at 107/4, with Rishabh Pant (32*) and Ravindra Jadeja (11*) unbeaten on the crease.

India resumed the second session at 57/3, with Virat Kohli (12*) unbeaten at the crease and tried to build on a partnership with Rishabh Pant, who replaced Gill after Lunch.

At a time when the Aussies were disciplined with their bowling attack, the Indian batters looked unsettled at the crease.

One of the main talking points from the second session will be Pant's attacking approach which continued at the Sydney Test. The India wicketkeeper-batter suffered three body blows against the Aussie pacers in the second session. The Australian bowling attack didn't show any mercy on the visitors as they continued to deliver bouncers.

India crossed the 100-run mark in the 48th over. All credit goes to the partnership of Jadeja and Pant, who cemented a 35-run stand after facing 111 balls.

India scored 50 runs in the second session, meanwhile, the Aussie bowling attack could take just one wicket.

In the 32nd over, Scott Boland got rid of Virat Kohli for 17 runs. Kohli's performance will be a talking point after the end of the prestigious series, as the talisman India batter was dismissed in the same manner after getting an outside-off edge.

Earlier in the day, India won the toss and decided to bat against Australia in Sydney, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul opened for the tourists.

However, the Indian openers failed to cement a solid partnership.

In the fifth over, star Australian pacer Mitchell Starc drew the first blood as he removed KL Rahul from the crease for just four runs.

Within the next few overs, Yashasvi Jaiswal succumbed to Scott Boland. The Aussie pacer removed him for 10 runs in the eighth over.

Seconds before the first session ended, Nathan Lyon picked up a crucial wicket as he dismissed Shubman Gill for 20 runs.

Brief score: India 107/4 (Rishabh Pant 32*, Ravindra Jadeja 11*; Scott Boland 2/15) vs Australia. (ANI)