Steve Smith Sets Record as Australia's Most Catches by Non-Wicketkeeper in Tests

Galle: Steve Smith etched his name into the history book in the spectrum of fielding, by becoming the player to take the most Test catches by a non-wicketkeeper for Australia in Tests.

The two-match Test series was redemption for Smith. After suffering a 3-0 series loss as a captain in Australia's previous tour, Smith inspired the Baggy Greens to their first series win in 14 years in Sri Lanka.

In the second Test in Galle on Sunday, Australian spinners Matthew Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon complemented fine centuries from Steve Smith and Alex Carey as the visitors defeated Sri Lanka by nine wickets.

During Australia's success in the second Test, Smith took his 200 catch in the Test format, making him the first non-wicketkeeper Australian to achieve the field.

He equalled former South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis' record and is only behind Rahul Dravid (210), Root (207) and Mahela Jayawardene (205).

In the second innings, Smith was once again clinical in the field and completed three catches. In his second turn in the field, the stand-in skipper took an absolute ripper to dismiss his counterpart, Dhananjaya de Silva. Stationed at the first slip, Smith dived across and completed the catch with just one hand.

Smith was once again called into action towards the end of Day 3. In his attempt to defend the ball, Prabath Jayasuriya edged it away to Smith at the first slip. On Sunday, Smith grabbed his 200th Test dismissal by completing the catch to remove Kusal Mendis.

This wasn't the only record that Smith broke during his outing in the sub-continent. The seasoned batter surpassed legendary Australian batter and former captain Ricky Ponting to be the team's leading run-getter in Asia. In 24 Tests in Asia,

Smith has scored 1,983 runs at an average of 53.59, with seven centuries and eight fifties in 42 innings and best score of 178*. Ponting slid down to second, with 1,889 runs in 28 matches and 48 innings, which includes five centuries and 10 fifties. His best score in Asian conditions is 150.

Smith is also the sixth Aussie to reach the 17,000 international runs mark. In 348 international matches, he has scored 17,016 runs at an average of 48.06, with 48 centuries and 80 fifties. (ANI)