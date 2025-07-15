SA vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction for South Africa T20I Tri-Series 2025, 2nd T20I

SA vs NZ: The Tri-series in Zimbabwe has started with a brilliant game between the hosts and the Proteas. However, South Africa managed a win because of Dewald Brevis' heroic knock. Now the Proteas are set to lock horns with New Zealand on Wednesday (July 16). The upcoming game will be held at Harare Sports Club, starting at 4:30 in the afternoon.

South Africa had a small batting collapse at the top, but they still managed a great batting performance. They have been in Zimbabwe for almost one month now and know the conditions pretty well. That will add to their advantage for this game.

New Zealand have come up with almost their best possible squad. However, the injury to Finn Allen has given a chance to Devon Conway to open for them. He will look to cement his place in the T20I side. Both teams are good and have T20 superstars, which makes this game a must-watch for the cricket fans.

SA vs NZ: Match Info.

· Tournament: South Africa T20I Tri-Series 2025

· Match: South Africa vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I

· Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

· Time: 4:30 PM IST

· Date: July 16, 2025 (Wednesday)

SA vs NZ: Head-to-Head Stats: SA (11) – NZ (4)

South Africa and New Zealand have recorded a total of 15 battles in the shortest format of the game. The Proteas have done a great job, registering 11 wins in total, and the remaining four games have ended in favor of New Zealand.

SA vs NZ: Pitch Report

The Harare Sports Club pitch is dry and has enough for bowlers to get help. The surface here tends to get slower as the game goes on. Pacers can extract good bounce and pace, and spinners will be challenging. The average first-inning score here is 151 after 61 T20Is.

SA vs NZ: Live Streaming Details (India)

· TV: N/A (Not televised in India)

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

SA vs NZ: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Wednesday afternoon in Harare predicts clear and bright conditions. The temperature will reach a maximum of up to 22°C with an average wind speed of 6 km/h and humidity index to be around 35-40 percent.

SA vs NZ: Predicted XIs:

South Africa (SA): Reeza Hendricks, Lhuan-dre Pretorius (wk), Dewald Brevis, Rubin Hermann, Rassie van der Dussen (c), George Linde, Andile Simelane, Senuran Muthusamy. Corbin Bosch, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi

New Zealand (NZ): Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi

SA vs NZ: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keepers: Rubin Hermann, Tim Seifert, Devon Conway, Lhuan Dre-Pretorius

· Batsmen: Rachin Ravindra, Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis

· All-rounders: Corbin Bosch, Micheal Bracewell (Captain), George Linde (Vice Captain)

· Bowler: Matt Henry

Dream11 Prediction: South Africa know the playing conditions; having played here in Zimbabwe, they have a slight advantage. But the players in their squad are mostly inexperienced. Especially their batting unit is not experienced as compared to New Zealand.

That is one thing to look at in this game. New Zealand have been a good side, and they have great players who are coming off MLC 2025. But the overall record between the two sides is in favor of South Africa. That is one reason we believe South Africa might start this game as favorites.

